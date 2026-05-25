Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Kullu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Himachal Pradesh is currently under pleasant weather condition as several hilly districts of Himachal Pradesh are seeing a decrease in their temperature level, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and increase in the rainfall activity. As per the weather experts, western disturbances, moisture carrying winds, and strengthening pre monsoon systems are supporting the change in weather across the Himalayan region. Many popular tourist spots like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu, Solan, and Mandi are witnessing cool daytime temperature with cloud movements, along with light rainfall and lightning activity around these parts of Himachal Pradesh, and because of this many tourists and people are visiting this places from the North India. Weather experts believe that because of this kind of weather some incidences can happen too as during rain in hilly regions landslides are a common thing so authorities have advised the tourists and residence to exercise caution during this time.

Himachal Pradesh Live Temperature Update

Himachal Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Shimla 22°C Cloudy skies with rain chances 05:24 AM 07:10 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Manali 19°C Cool winds and thunderstorms likely 05:20 AM 07:07 PM 11:25 PM 09:59 AM Dharamshala 24°C Light rainfall activity possible 05:22 AM 07:08 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Kullu 21°C Gusty winds and cloud movement 05:21 AM 07:07 PM 11:26 PM 10:00 AM Solan 25°C Pleasant and cloudy weather 05:25 AM 07:09 PM 11:30 PM 10:04 AM Mandi 26°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:23 AM 07:08 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Chamba 23°C Cool weather with cloud cover 05:21 AM 07:06 PM 11:26 PM 10:00 AM Kangra 25°C Humidity and rainfall chances increase 05:22 AM 07:07 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Hamirpur 27°C Warm weather with cloudy skies 05:24 AM 07:08 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Bilaspur 28°C Thunderstorms and gusty winds possible 05:25 AM 07:09 PM 11:30 PM 10:04 AM

Why Is Himachal Pradesh Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Meteorologists have explained that western disturbances, moisture inflow from northern regions, and strengthening pre-monsoon activity are causing sudden weather changes across Himachal Pradesh. Moisture-carrying winds moving across the Himalayan region are helping cloud formation increase rapidly across several hill districts including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu, and Solan. These changing atmospheric conditions are increasing the chances of rainfall activity, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across many mountainous areas during afternoon and evening hours. Weather experts have also stated that cloud movement from upper Himalayan regions is helping temperatures drop across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, creating cool and pleasant weather conditions for both residents and tourists. Continuous cloud cover and rainfall activity are reducing daytime heat intensity across several hill stations, while strong pre-monsoon systems remain active across northern India. Gusty winds and unstable atmospheric circulation are further increasing the possibility of sudden weather fluctuations across hilly and valley regions. Meteorologists believe these unstable weather systems may continue affecting Himachal Pradesh over the coming days as pre-monsoon activity strengthens further across the Himalayan region and nearby northern states.

How Will Himachal Pradesh Weather Impact Daily Life?

Tourism: Pleasant weather may attract more tourists to hill stations.

Pleasant weather may attract more tourists to hill stations. Road Travel: Rainfall and fog may slow traffic movement in hilly areas.

Rainfall and fog may slow traffic movement in hilly areas. Outdoor Activities: Thunderstorms may temporarily disrupt trekking and sightseeing.

Thunderstorms may temporarily disrupt trekking and sightseeing. Local Residents: Cool temperatures may provide relief from summer heat.

Cool temperatures may provide relief from summer heat. Mountain Areas: Gusty winds and rainfall may create slippery road conditions.

The authorities have recommended that people stay alert during the thunderstorms and rainfalls, and regularly adhere to weather alerts issued by them.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

Himachal Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Shimla 24°C 22°C Sunny with mild clouds Cloudy skies with rain chances Cooler weather conditions Manali 21°C 19°C Pleasant and partly cloudy Cool winds and thunderstorms likely Temperature dropped with storm chances Dharamshala 26°C 24°C Warm and cloudy weather Light rainfall activity possible Rainfall chances increased Kullu 23°C 21°C Partly cloudy weather Gusty winds and cloud movement Better cooling conditions Solan 27°C 25°C Sunny intervals Pleasant and cloudy weather Cooler weather continues Mandi 28°C 26°C Warm daytime weather Thunderstorm chances increase Weather becoming unstable Chamba 25°C 23°C Pleasant weather conditions Cloud cover and cool winds Increased cloud activity Kangra 27°C 25°C Humid weather with sunshine Rainfall chances and humidity rise Cloud formation increased Hamirpur 29°C 27°C Warm and sunny conditions Cloudy skies and gusty winds Slight heat relief Bilaspur 30°C 28°C Dry daytime weather Thunderstorms possible Weather becoming cooler

According to meteorologists, there could be a continued occurrence of pleasant weather, cloudiness, cool climate, rain, and an increased chance of thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh due to the strengthening of pre-monsoon weather systems in northern India and the Himalayas. According to weather authorities, active Western disturbances along with moisture-laden winds are aiding quick cloud formation and instable weather across several hill areas. There could be temporary low visibility and slippery road surfaces accompanied by gusty winds at some mountainous locations due to thunderstorms and rains. Cloud cover along with wind gusts is also keeping temperatures cool across several hill stations due to which there would be favorable weather conditions. Weather authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions while traveling during heavy rains and lightning due to unstable weather systems likely to influence various places in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

Also read: Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances