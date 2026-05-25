Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances

Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Maharashtra is currently facing changing weather condition as the level of humidity, and also unwanted rain is happening in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, and Aurangabad regions/states of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) believe that the cause of this strange weather is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian Sea, and it’s also helping to strengthen the pre monsoon activity in Maharashtra. On the other hand cities like Mumbai and Pune are fighting with humid weather and cloudy skies, regions like Nagpur and Chandrapur continue to face heatwave like conditions with the temperature rising up-to 41°C in some areas. and some districts may experience some change in weather like unstable lightning condition and uneven rainfall in the days to come. Weather experts believe that in the coming days rainfall intensity and the lightning activity is only going to strengthen in the Maharashtra region.

Maharashtra Live Temperature Update

Maharashtra Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mumbai 33°C Humid weather with cloudy skies 06:01 AM 07:07 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM Pune 36°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Nagpur 41°C Hot weather with humidity rise 05:31 AM 06:42 PM 11:52 PM 10:29 AM Nashik 35°C Gusty winds and cloud movement 05:57 AM 07:01 PM 12:12 AM 10:49 AM Thane 33°C Rainfall activity possible 06:00 AM 07:06 PM 12:14 AM 10:51 AM Navi Mumbai 33°C Cloudy skies with humid weather 06:00 AM 07:06 PM 12:14 AM 10:51 AM Aurangabad 38°C Warm weather with cloudy skies 05:48 AM 06:52 PM 12:03 AM 10:40 AM Kolhapur 34°C Pleasant weather with showers likely 05:58 AM 06:58 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Ratnagiri 32°C Coastal humidity and thunderstorms 06:02 AM 07:04 PM 12:16 AM 10:53 AM Solapur 39°C Hot weather with gusty winds 05:50 AM 06:53 PM 12:05 AM 10:42 AM Amravati 40°C Heatwave and cloud activity 05:34 AM 06:44 PM 11:55 PM 10:32 AM Jalgaon 39°C Dry weather with humidity rise 05:44 AM 06:49 PM 12:00 AM 10:37 AM Satara 35°C Pleasant weather and cloudy skies 05:57 AM 06:58 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Sangli 36°C Thunderstorm chances possible 05:56 AM 06:57 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Latur 38°C Warm and humid conditions 05:47 AM 06:51 PM 12:02 AM 10:39 AM Ahmednagar 37°C Gusty winds and cloud movement 05:53 AM 06:56 PM 12:08 AM 10:45 AM Chandrapur 41°C Hot and uncomfortable weather 05:33 AM 06:41 PM 11:53 PM 10:30 AM Akola 40°C Severe daytime heat continues 05:38 AM 06:45 PM 11:57 PM 10:34 AM Sindhudurg 31°C Coastal showers and cloudy skies 06:03 AM 07:05 PM 12:17 AM 10:54 AM Palghar 32°C Humidity rise and rainfall chances 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM

Why Is Maharashtra Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Meteorologists have said that moisture flow from the Arabian Sea, unstable atmospheric conditions, and intensification of pre-monsoon systems are playing an important role in the rapid formation of clouds and thunderstorms in Maharashtra. Moisture-filled winds blowing from the Arabian Sea are causing increasing humidity levels in coastal areas like Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai, leading to sticky and humid weather conditions during the day. Intense heat along with these moisture-filled winds is also helping in the development of thunderstorms in various coastal and inland areas. Meteorologists have also predicted that due to the instability in atmospheric conditions and constant movements of clouds, the possibility of light rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds is very likely in many parts of Maharashtra. Areas like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, and Ahmednagar might see sudden changes in weather conditions during afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds brought by these thunderstorms are also causing relief in heat in many areas due to rains. Such weather systems are likely to continue in Maharashtra over the next few days.

How Will Maharashtra Weather Impact Daily Life?

Road Traffic: Slower traffic movement and waterlogging may occur during rainfall and thunderstorms across several cities.

Slower traffic movement and waterlogging may occur during rainfall and thunderstorms across several cities. Flights: Minor weather-related flight delays are possible because of low visibility, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity.

Minor weather-related flight delays are possible because of low visibility, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity. Coastal Areas: Rough sea conditions and stronger winds may affect coastal regions including Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar.

Rough sea conditions and stronger winds may affect coastal regions including Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar. Daily Life: Rising humidity levels may create warm and uncomfortable weather conditions throughout the day.

Rising humidity levels may create warm and uncomfortable weather conditions throughout the day. Outdoor Activities: Thunderstorms, lightning activity, and sudden rainfall may disrupt outdoor work, travel, and evening activities.

Residents of Maharashtra have been advised to exercise caution during storms, lightning strikes, and high winds, and keep following official weather alerts on an ongoing basis.

Maharashtra Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

Maharashtra Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Mumbai 35°C 33°C Humid and sunny weather Cloudy skies with rainfall chances Cooler conditions after cloud cover Pune 38°C 36°C Warm and dry conditions Thunderstorms and gusty winds likely Increased storm activity Nagpur 43°C 41°C Severe daytime heatwave Humid weather with cloud movement Slight temperature reduction Nashik 37°C 35°C Sunny intervals and dry weather Cloudy skies with gusty winds Better cooling conditions Thane 34°C 33°C Warm and sticky coastal weather Rainfall activity possible Humidity remains high Navi Mumbai 34°C 33°C Humid daytime conditions Cloudy skies and showers likely Rainfall chances increased Aurangabad 40°C 38°C Dry and extremely hot weather Cloud movement and humidity rise Slight heat relief Kolhapur 35°C 34°C Pleasant weather conditions Showers and cool winds likely Cooler weather continues Ratnagiri 33°C 32°C Warm coastal weather Thunderstorm activity possible Increased cloud activity Solapur 41°C 39°C Heatwave conditions active Gusty winds and cloudy skies Minor temperature drop Amravati 42°C 40°C Intense daytime heat Humidity and cloud movement increase Weather becoming unstable Jalgaon 41°C 39°C Dry and scorching heat Warm weather with humidity rise Cloud cover increased Satara 36°C 35°C Pleasant sunny weather Cloudy skies and cool winds Slight cooling observed Sangli 37°C 36°C Hot and humid weather Thunderstorm chances possible Increased rainfall possibility Latur 40°C 38°C Dry hot conditions Humid weather with cloud cover Weather becoming cooler Ahmednagar 39°C 37°C Sunny weather conditions Gusty winds and cloud movement Improved weather conditions Chandrapur 43°C 41°C Severe heatwave continues Hot weather with humidity rise Slight relief from heat Akola 42°C 40°C Extremely high daytime temperatures Heatwave conditions continue Cloud movement increased Sindhudurg 32°C 31°C Humid coastal conditions Coastal showers and cloudy skies Rainfall chances strengthened Palghar 33°C 32°C Warm and sticky weather Humidity rise and thunderstorms possible Unstable weather increases

According to the meteorologists, Maharashtra is expected to experience humid weather, thunderstorm, cloudiness, strong winds, and increased rainfall in the coming days, owing to the intensification of pre-monsoon systems in western India and neighboring areas of the Arabian Sea. The weather specialists say that winds, which are laden with moisture, blowing from the Arabian Sea are raising the humidity level in coastal areas. At the same time, unstable circulation is aiding in the swift formation of clouds and thunderstorms in a number of interior areas. Lightning, localized heavy showers, and weather changes are likely to occur in some districts in the afternoons and evenings. Strong winds due to thunderstorms will provide momentary respite from scorching temperatures in the region. Weather authorities have issued an advisory for people to take necessary precaution during lightning and heavy rainfall, and keep monitoring weather updates, as pre-monsoon weather conditions are likely to prevail in many districts of Maharashtra in the coming days.

Also read: Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rainfall And Gusty Wind Warning Across Delhi, Noida & Gurugram