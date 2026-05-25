Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rainfall And Gusty Wind Warning Across Delhi, Noida & Gurugram

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): The government authorities in Delhi NCR has issued weather alerts across the Delhi NCR because the weather experts have predicted that in the next 24 hours Delhi may experience activities like thunderstorms, rainfall activity, lightning, high winds these are the things which are expected over Delhi NCR. This is happening because strong pre monsoon activity and moisture inflow are increasing and the possibility of sudden weather changes have increased in the parts of Delhi NCR like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other nearby regions. Many areas are predicted to witness moderate rainfall, dust storms, lightning activity, and wind speed between 40-60 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that this temporary shift in weather may provide some relief from this intense heat for the residence of Delhi NCR. The weather experts have also warned the residence to exercise caution during the lightning activity as it can cause harm so authorities have warned the people to stay indoor during that hour.
Delhi NCR Live Weather Update
|Delhi NCR Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Delhi
|38°C
|Cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances
|05:25 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:31 AM
|Noida
|37°C
|Rainfall and gusty winds possible
|05:24 AM
|07:07 PM
|12:01 AM
|10:30 AM
|Gurugram
|39°C
|Dusty winds and cloud activity
|05:27 AM
|07:09 PM
|12:04 AM
|10:33 AM
|Ghaziabad
|37°C
|Thunderstorms likely during evening
|05:24 AM
|07:07 PM
|12:01 AM
|10:30 AM
|Faridabad
|38°C
|Humid weather with rain chances
|05:26 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:32 AM
|Greater Noida
|37°C
|Lightning activity possible
|05:24 AM
|07:06 PM
|12:01 AM
|10:30 AM
|Dwarka
|38°C
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|05:26 AM
|07:09 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:32 AM
|Rohini
|38°C
|Thunderstorm chances continue
|05:25 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:31 AM
|Saket
|37°C
|Humid weather and cloud movement
|05:25 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:31 AM
|Connaught Place
|38°C
|Rainfall activity possible
|05:25 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:31 AM
|Karol Bagh
|38°C
|Dusty winds and humidity rise
|05:25 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:31 AM
|Janakpuri
|38°C
|Cloudy weather with gusty winds
|05:26 AM
|07:09 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:32 AM
|Lajpat Nagar
|37°C
|Thunderstorms possible
|05:25 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:31 AM
|Vasant Kunj
|37°C
|Cloud cover and light rain chances
|05:26 AM
|07:09 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:32 AM
|Preet Vihar
|37°C
|Humidity levels rise
|05:24 AM
|07:07 PM
|12:01 AM
|10:30 AM
|Indirapuram
|37°C
|Evening thunderstorms likely
|05:24 AM
|07:07 PM
|12:01 AM
|10:30 AM
|Manesar
|39°C
|Hot weather with strong winds
|05:28 AM
|07:10 PM
|12:05 AM
|10:34 AM
|Sonipat
|38°C
|Dust storms and cloudy skies
|05:26 AM
|07:09 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:32 AM
|Bahadurgarh
|38°C
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|05:27 AM
|07:09 PM
|12:04 AM
|10:33 AM
|Ballabhgarh
|38°C
|Rainfall chances increase
|05:26 AM
|07:08 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:32 AM
Why Is Delhi NCR Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?
According to meteorologists, thunderstorm formation has become prevalent in Delhi NCR due to moisture flow from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal as well as the presence of strong daytime heating and atmospheric instability. Increased moisture from winds blowing towards the northern part of the country are leading to increased humidity and fast cloud formation not only in Delhi but also Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. Such changes in the atmosphere are likely to cause thunderstorms, lighting, gusty winds, and isolated showers. Weather authorities also note that fast development of thunderstorms is occurring because of strong daytime heating conditions. The gusty winds accompanying the thunderstorms are providing some relief to the ongoing heat wave conditions in several places of Delhi NCR. Cloud movement and showers occurring with the clouds have also helped in reducing temperatures to some extent when compared to previous days. Meteorologists opine that such pre-monsoon atmospheric conditions are expected to prevail in Delhi NCR for days to come as they are prevailing actively in northern India. People have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and gusty winds, etc.
IMD Advisory For Residents
The Government authorities have advised the residence to:
- Avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms
- Stay indoors during lightning activity
- Drive carefully during dust storms and heavy rain
- Keep electronic devices protected during lightning
- Follow official IMD weather advisories regularly
The meteorologists believe that there is a possibility of more thunderstorms, rain, clouds, and gusty winds over the next few days as the pre-monsoon systems become stronger in north India.
Delhi NCR Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)
|Delhi NCR Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Yesterday Weather
|Today Weather
|Weather Change
|Delhi
|42°C
|38°C
|Severe heatwave and dry winds
|Cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances
|Major relief after cloud activity
|Noida
|41°C
|37°C
|Hot and sunny weather
|Rainfall and gusty winds possible
|Temperature dropped noticeably
|Gurugram
|43°C
|39°C
|Dry heatwave conditions
|Dusty winds and cloud activity
|Slight cooling with stronger winds
|Ghaziabad
|41°C
|37°C
|Extremely hot daytime weather
|Thunderstorms likely during evening
|Increased rainfall chances
|Faridabad
|42°C
|38°C
|Warm and humid weather
|Humid weather with rain chances
|Better cloud cover observed
|Greater Noida
|41°C
|37°C
|Sunny and uncomfortable heat
|Lightning activity possible
|Weather becoming unstable
|Dwarka
|42°C
|38°C
|Dry weather and strong sunlight
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|Cooler conditions after clouds
|Rohini
|42°C
|38°C
|Severe daytime heat
|Thunderstorm chances continue
|Slight heatwave relief
|Saket
|41°C
|37°C
|Hot and humid weather
|Cloud movement and humidity rise
|Increased cloud formation
|Connaught Place
|42°C
|38°C
|Dry heatwave conditions
|Rainfall activity possible
|Improved weather conditions
|Karol Bagh
|42°C
|38°C
|Sunny skies with hot winds
|Dusty winds and humidity rise
|Cloud activity intensified
|Janakpuri
|41°C
|38°C
|Hot daytime conditions
|Cloudy weather with gusty winds
|Slight temperature reduction
|Lajpat Nagar
|41°C
|37°C
|Humid and warm weather
|Thunderstorms possible
|Rainfall chances increased
|Vasant Kunj
|40°C
|37°C
|Warm weather with sunny skies
|Cloud cover and light rain chances
|Cooler evening conditions
|Preet Vihar
|41°C
|37°C
|Hot and uncomfortable weather
|Humidity levels rise
|Increased moisture and clouds
|Indirapuram
|41°C
|37°C
|Dry daytime heat
|Evening thunderstorms likely
|Better rainfall possibility
|Manesar
|43°C
|39°C
|Severe hot winds continue
|Hot weather with strong winds
|Slight heat relief observed
|Sonipat
|42°C
|38°C
|Sunny and dry conditions
|Dust storms and cloudy skies
|Cloud cover increased
|Bahadurgarh
|42°C
|38°C
|Heatwave conditions active
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|Improved weather instability
|Ballabhgarh
|42°C
|38°C
|Hot and humid weather
|Rainfall chances increase
|Cooler weather after cloud movement
According to meteorologists, the city of Delhi NCR may see varying weather conditions within the next couple of days due to the active pre-monsoon system prevailing over northern parts of India. There are possibilities of cloudy weather along with thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, lightning flashes, and occasional rainfall in the afternoons and evenings in various areas such as Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. It should be noted that the moisture flow from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal along with unstable atmospheric flow would aid quick cloud formation and weather changes in the region. Pre-monsoon weather systems may help bring relief from the heat wave weather condition that prevailed over Delhi NCR in the previous days. But increased humidity levels would make the day and night times unpleasant. Weather specialists have recommended the people to stay cautious during thunderstorms and gusty winds and refrain from outdoor activities during lightning flashes. People have been asked to pay heed to the IMD weather warning issued from time to time due to the prevailing unstable weather condition.
Also read: Defence Expert Claims BLA Intensifying Armed Fight Against Pakistan
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.