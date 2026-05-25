Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rainfall And Gusty Wind Warning Across Delhi, Noida & Gurugram

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): The government authorities in Delhi NCR has issued weather alerts across the Delhi NCR because the weather experts have predicted that in the next 24 hours Delhi may experience activities like thunderstorms, rainfall activity, lightning, high winds these are the things which are expected over Delhi NCR. This is happening because strong pre monsoon activity and moisture inflow are increasing and the possibility of sudden weather changes have increased in the parts of Delhi NCR like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other nearby regions. Many areas are predicted to witness moderate rainfall, dust storms, lightning activity, and wind speed between 40-60 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that this temporary shift in weather may provide some relief from this intense heat for the residence of Delhi NCR. The weather experts have also warned the residence to exercise caution during the lightning activity as it can cause harm so authorities have warned the people to stay indoor during that hour.

Delhi NCR Live Weather Update

Delhi NCR Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Delhi 38°C Cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances 05:25 AM 07:08 PM 12:02 AM 10:31 AM Noida 37°C Rainfall and gusty winds possible 05:24 AM 07:07 PM 12:01 AM 10:30 AM Gurugram 39°C Dusty winds and cloud activity 05:27 AM 07:09 PM 12:04 AM 10:33 AM Ghaziabad 37°C Thunderstorms likely during evening 05:24 AM 07:07 PM 12:01 AM 10:30 AM Faridabad 38°C Humid weather with rain chances 05:26 AM 07:08 PM 12:03 AM 10:32 AM Greater Noida 37°C Lightning activity possible 05:24 AM 07:06 PM 12:01 AM 10:30 AM Dwarka 38°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 05:26 AM 07:09 PM 12:03 AM 10:32 AM Rohini 38°C Thunderstorm chances continue 05:25 AM 07:08 PM 12:02 AM 10:31 AM Saket 37°C Humid weather and cloud movement 05:25 AM 07:08 PM 12:02 AM 10:31 AM Connaught Place 38°C Rainfall activity possible 05:25 AM 07:08 PM 12:02 AM 10:31 AM Karol Bagh 38°C Dusty winds and humidity rise 05:25 AM 07:08 PM 12:02 AM 10:31 AM Janakpuri 38°C Cloudy weather with gusty winds 05:26 AM 07:09 PM 12:03 AM 10:32 AM Lajpat Nagar 37°C Thunderstorms possible 05:25 AM 07:08 PM 12:02 AM 10:31 AM Vasant Kunj 37°C Cloud cover and light rain chances 05:26 AM 07:09 PM 12:03 AM 10:32 AM Preet Vihar 37°C Humidity levels rise 05:24 AM 07:07 PM 12:01 AM 10:30 AM Indirapuram 37°C Evening thunderstorms likely 05:24 AM 07:07 PM 12:01 AM 10:30 AM Manesar 39°C Hot weather with strong winds 05:28 AM 07:10 PM 12:05 AM 10:34 AM Sonipat 38°C Dust storms and cloudy skies 05:26 AM 07:09 PM 12:03 AM 10:32 AM Bahadurgarh 38°C Thunderstorm activity possible 05:27 AM 07:09 PM 12:04 AM 10:33 AM Ballabhgarh 38°C Rainfall chances increase 05:26 AM 07:08 PM 12:03 AM 10:32 AM

Why Is Delhi NCR Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

According to meteorologists, thunderstorm formation has become prevalent in Delhi NCR due to moisture flow from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal as well as the presence of strong daytime heating and atmospheric instability. Increased moisture from winds blowing towards the northern part of the country are leading to increased humidity and fast cloud formation not only in Delhi but also Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. Such changes in the atmosphere are likely to cause thunderstorms, lighting, gusty winds, and isolated showers. Weather authorities also note that fast development of thunderstorms is occurring because of strong daytime heating conditions. The gusty winds accompanying the thunderstorms are providing some relief to the ongoing heat wave conditions in several places of Delhi NCR. Cloud movement and showers occurring with the clouds have also helped in reducing temperatures to some extent when compared to previous days. Meteorologists opine that such pre-monsoon atmospheric conditions are expected to prevail in Delhi NCR for days to come as they are prevailing actively in northern India. People have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and gusty winds, etc.

IMD Advisory For Residents

The Government authorities have advised the residence to:

Avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms

Stay indoors during lightning activity

Drive carefully during dust storms and heavy rain

Keep electronic devices protected during lightning

Follow official IMD weather advisories regularly

The meteorologists believe that there is a possibility of more thunderstorms, rain, clouds, and gusty winds over the next few days as the pre-monsoon systems become stronger in north India.

Delhi NCR Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

Delhi NCR Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Delhi 42°C 38°C Severe heatwave and dry winds Cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances Major relief after cloud activity Noida 41°C 37°C Hot and sunny weather Rainfall and gusty winds possible Temperature dropped noticeably Gurugram 43°C 39°C Dry heatwave conditions Dusty winds and cloud activity Slight cooling with stronger winds Ghaziabad 41°C 37°C Extremely hot daytime weather Thunderstorms likely during evening Increased rainfall chances Faridabad 42°C 38°C Warm and humid weather Humid weather with rain chances Better cloud cover observed Greater Noida 41°C 37°C Sunny and uncomfortable heat Lightning activity possible Weather becoming unstable Dwarka 42°C 38°C Dry weather and strong sunlight Gusty winds and cloudy skies Cooler conditions after clouds Rohini 42°C 38°C Severe daytime heat Thunderstorm chances continue Slight heatwave relief Saket 41°C 37°C Hot and humid weather Cloud movement and humidity rise Increased cloud formation Connaught Place 42°C 38°C Dry heatwave conditions Rainfall activity possible Improved weather conditions Karol Bagh 42°C 38°C Sunny skies with hot winds Dusty winds and humidity rise Cloud activity intensified Janakpuri 41°C 38°C Hot daytime conditions Cloudy weather with gusty winds Slight temperature reduction Lajpat Nagar 41°C 37°C Humid and warm weather Thunderstorms possible Rainfall chances increased Vasant Kunj 40°C 37°C Warm weather with sunny skies Cloud cover and light rain chances Cooler evening conditions Preet Vihar 41°C 37°C Hot and uncomfortable weather Humidity levels rise Increased moisture and clouds Indirapuram 41°C 37°C Dry daytime heat Evening thunderstorms likely Better rainfall possibility Manesar 43°C 39°C Severe hot winds continue Hot weather with strong winds Slight heat relief observed Sonipat 42°C 38°C Sunny and dry conditions Dust storms and cloudy skies Cloud cover increased Bahadurgarh 42°C 38°C Heatwave conditions active Thunderstorm activity possible Improved weather instability Ballabhgarh 42°C 38°C Hot and humid weather Rainfall chances increase Cooler weather after cloud movement

According to meteorologists, the city of Delhi NCR may see varying weather conditions within the next couple of days due to the active pre-monsoon system prevailing over northern parts of India. There are possibilities of cloudy weather along with thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, lightning flashes, and occasional rainfall in the afternoons and evenings in various areas such as Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. It should be noted that the moisture flow from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal along with unstable atmospheric flow would aid quick cloud formation and weather changes in the region. Pre-monsoon weather systems may help bring relief from the heat wave weather condition that prevailed over Delhi NCR in the previous days. But increased humidity levels would make the day and night times unpleasant. Weather specialists have recommended the people to stay cautious during thunderstorms and gusty winds and refrain from outdoor activities during lightning flashes. People have been asked to pay heed to the IMD weather warning issued from time to time due to the prevailing unstable weather condition.

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