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Home > India News > “Forests, Hills And Water Bodies Are Sacred”: Amit Shah Praises Tribal Culture And Heritage

“Forests, Hills And Water Bodies Are Sacred”: Amit Shah Praises Tribal Culture And Heritage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, tribal hero Birsa Munda inspired tribal communities across the country to protect their faith, forests, and identity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, tribal hero Birsa Munda inspired tribal communities across the country to protect their faith, forests, and identity. Photo: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, tribal hero Birsa Munda inspired tribal communities across the country to protect their faith, forests, and identity. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 05:33 IST

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, tribal hero Birsa Munda inspired tribal communities across the country to protect their faith, forests, and identity. He also said that Birsa Munda’s Ulgulan movement strongly challenged British rule and shook its foundations.

Addressing the ‘Janjati Sanskritik Samagam’ in Delhi, Shah said the year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and highlighted his role in uniting tribal communities despite the lack of communication facilities during that era.

“The year in which we are meeting today is the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Ulgulan (rebellion) movement shook the foundations of the British rule. At that time, despite the absence of any communication facilities, Bhagwan Birsa Munda spread the message from Jharkhand to Gujarat and across all of India to the tribal communities–that this is our country, our religion is the true religion, and no one can occupy our forests,” said Amit Shah.

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The Union Home Minister further said that forests, hills, and water bodies are central to the faith, livelihood, and cultural identity of tribal communities. He described the tribal way of life as the “greatest sustainable model” and said tribal communities had upheld the principle of “unity in diversity and diversity in unity” without written rules.

“For our tribal brothers, these water bodies, forests, and hills are centers of faith, a means of livelihood, and an impregnable fortress for the protection of their identity and culture. Today, if there is the greatest sustainable model, it is the one created by our tribal communities, and we have come forward to protect it. Without any written rules, all tribes have worked to realise the mantra of ‘unity in diversity and diversity in unity’,” said Shah.

The Home Minister also underlined the constitutional right of every individual to practise their faith with dignity and said that religion should not be changed through “greed, temptation, or force.”

“Our Constitution makers have given every individual the right to live with self-respect in their original faith. No one can convert anyone’s religion through greed, temptation, or force. And I believe that if the tribal congregation (Vanvasi Kumbh) gathered here today resolves that no matter what our faith is, we will continue to live our lives through the various types of beliefs that tribal communities hold, it will be significant,” said Amit Shah. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City

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“Forests, Hills And Water Bodies Are Sacred”: Amit Shah Praises Tribal Culture And Heritage
Tags: amit shahBirsa Mundatribal communitiestribal heroUnion Home Minister

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“Forests, Hills And Water Bodies Are Sacred”: Amit Shah Praises Tribal Culture And Heritage

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“Forests, Hills And Water Bodies Are Sacred”: Amit Shah Praises Tribal Culture And Heritage
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