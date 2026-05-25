Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Draws Red Line For Iran ‘No Dust, No Dollars’ as Nuclear Deal Hangs by a Thread

The White House said on Sunday that Iran will not get any sanctions relief unless it gives up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. At the same time US President Donald Trump seemed to lower expectations around a possible deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump previously suggested the US and Iran were near to putting pen to paper on a first kind of agreement one that could restart oil shipments along the crucial trade route. He also added that both sides would get 30 more days to keep discussing Iran’s nuclear programme.

Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Draws Red Line For Iran

A senior administration source at Fox News said Iran would only gain a little if anything from any kind of arrangement unless it actually meets commitments to stop building up enriched uranium. “No dust, no dollars— in other words, no highly enriched uranium, then the Iranians aren’t going to get any real relief” the official told reporters during a briefing. “If they do nothing, they get nothing. If they do a lot, they can actually get a lot.”

“We are not going to roll over. We are not there yet on a deal, we are not signing something today or tomorrow” the official said, and then added that President Trump’s “instinct is to give them 5 , 6, 7 days” to push an agreement over the finish line.

Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding tied to a peace agreement with Iran has been ‘largely negotiated,’ with final details expected to be announced shortly. Trump also claimed the proposed agreement would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping routes.

Trump stated that negotiations involving the United States, Iran, and several regional countries had made substantial progress, though the agreement remains subject to final approval and finalisation.

‘An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed.’

The U.S. President added that he also separately spoke with Netanyahu and described the discussion as positive amid continuing regional tensions involving Israel and Iran.

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