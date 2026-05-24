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Home > Middle east > Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

Donald Trump says a peace memorandum with Iran has been 'largely negotiated' and claims the Strait of Hormuz will reopen soon as final details of the agreement are discussed.

Trump Says Iran Peace Deal 'Largely Negotiated,' Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks (Photo: X)
Trump Says Iran Peace Deal 'Largely Negotiated,' Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 03:33 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding tied to a peace agreement with Iran has been ‘largely negotiated,’ with final details expected to be announced shortly. Trump also claimed the proposed agreement would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping routes.

The announcement came through a lengthy post on Trump’s Truth Social platform after he held calls with leaders from several Muslim-majority nations as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump Details Talks With Middle East Leaders

In the post, Trump said he spoke with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain regarding ‘all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.’  Trump wrote:

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‘Agreement Has Been Largely Negotiated’

Trump stated that negotiations involving the United States, Iran, and several regional countries had made substantial progress, though the agreement remains subject to final approval and finalisation.

‘An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed.’

The U.S. President added that he also separately spoke with Netanyahu and described the discussion as positive amid continuing regional tensions involving Israel and Iran.

Strait Of Hormuz Mention Draws Attention

Trump further said the remaining details of the deal are still under discussion and suggested an official announcement could come soon.

Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy corridor through which a major share of the world’s oil shipments passes, making any potential reopening significant for global markets and regional stability.

(Inputs From REUTERS)

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Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

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Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks
Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks
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