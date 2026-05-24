PBKS Qualification Scenarios: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG? Explained

PBKS Qualification Scenarios: We are at the peak of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept their playoff hopes alive in style registering a dominant 7-wicket win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS rocketed themselves to 15 points as they chased down LSG’s total of 196/6 with a mammoth 12 balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already booked their places in the top three and only one spot remains for the playoffs. Punjab’s comprehensive win has dramatically shifted the momentum in their favour, but they still don’t control their own destiny completely.

How Can Punjab Kings (PBKS) Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Punjab Kings have made a serious statement by moving up to 15 points and drastically improving their Net Run Rate (NRR) with a 12-ball cushion in the chase. But to make it to the last four they need results on the last Sunday of the league stage to fall perfectly into place. Here’s the step-by-step roadmap for Punjab Kings to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs:

1. The Mumbai Indians Must Defeat Rajasthan Royals

This is the one non-negotiable hurdle for the PBKS. As it stands, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on 14 points. If Rajasthan Royals (RR) win the afternoon clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), they will reach 16 points. If RR wins, PBKS will be out of contention immediately, as 16 points is a total that Punjab cannot reach any more. Punjab fans have to make a good effort to ensure they have a free schedule to cheer for a MI win.

2. The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dynamic

If Mumbai get one up on Rajasthan, RR will be stuck on 14 points, leaving the door wide open for the teams stuck on 13. The evening game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) becomes absolutely crucial at this juncture:

Scenario A (Delhi Capitals Win): If DC beat KKR, Kolkata will be out of contention. Delhi will go to 14 points. PBKS are on 15 points and a win for DC will see Punjab Kings cement a top-four spot and go through as the only team in fourth position.

Scenario B (Kolkata Knight Riders Win): If KKR win, they will be tied with Punjab Kings with exactly 15 points. Thus, the tie-breaker is simple and direct and is based only on Net Run Rate.

The NRR Cushion: Punjab have been lucky as their brilliant form at the start of the season, when they won six out of seven games and a clinical 7-wicket demolition of LSG gives them a huge NRR advantage over KKR. Unless KKR can engineer a mathematically historic margin of victory against Delhi, PBKS are heavy favourites to win on points tie-break.

At the end of the day, Punjab achieved its main objective, which was to punish LSG. Now all eyes are on Wankhede and Eden Gardens to see if things fall apart.