LSG vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar Makes His Debut For Lucknow In Today IPL 2026 Match— After How Many Years Did He Get An IPL Game? Runs, Stats, Wickets

LSG vs PBKS: Fans of cricket had plenty to discuss in the final stages of the league phase of IPL 2026, when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gave a long-awaited debut for the team to left-arm all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. Finally, the 26-year-old called time on his long stint on the sidelines as he walked out to the pitch for LSG’s final home fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23.

After How Many Years Did Arjun Tendulkar Get an IPL Game?

Arjun is making his first appearance in a competitive IPL game in two years.

The young all-rounder last featured in an IPL game during the 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI) before finding his way into Lucknow’s playing XI today, where he featured in one match against his current franchise, LSG, and ended with figures of 0/22. Prior to that, he appeared in four games as a rookie in 2023.

Arjun was not selected to play a single match for the whole 2025 season and was sitting on the bench. He was traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 season for ₹30 lakh. He has been warming the bench for most of the ongoing 2026 edition and his selection tonight by skipper Rishabh Pant marks a massive personal breakthrough after months of waiting.

Arjun Tendulkar: Overall IPL Runs, Stats, and Wickets

Arjun Tendulkar is an up and coming left-arm medium-fast bowler who can hit the ball hard in the lower-middle order. Arjun’s overall IPL record ahead of today’s high-stakes clash against the playoff-hunting Punjab Kings, goes beyond his time with MI:

Matches Played: 5

Wickets Taken: 3

Bowling Average: 38.00

Economy Rate: 9.37

Best Bowling Figures: 1/9 (against Gujarat Titans, 2023)

Total Runs Scored: 13

Highest Score: 13 off 9 balls (against Gujarat Titans, 2023)

At home, Arjun is a representative of Goa where he has shown a more rounded profile including a celebrated Ranji Trophy century on debut.

Opportunity Amid Late-Season Auditions

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already been eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race and star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is heading back home. LSG decided to test their bench strength in their last league game. The match is a strategic rehearsal for Lucknow but a tough challenge for Arjun to bowl against a desperate Punjab Kings line-up fighting down to wire for a playoff spot.