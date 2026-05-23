‘Looks Like Rakhi Sawant’: Why Is Aishwarya Rai Being Trolled For Cannes Look?

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again found herself in the online hot seat after her appearance in Cannes. While viewers praised her glamour, a section of netizens took issue with her look and styling and reverberated with mixed feedback over social media. Some of the posts spread on the internet in an instant but, unfortunately, a lot of them seemed to be ‘less for the positive words’ and more about comparisons and negativity.

Why The Conversation About Rakhi Sawant Comparison Goes Viral

The trolling amplified when people started comparing Aishwarya’s Cannes look to Rakhi Sawant, the groovy diva. It turned into a meme overflow of “looks like Rakhi Sawant” comments and some commentators were quick to elaborate that now it is ‘all that,’ referring to the criticism.

Reasons why it was deemed as uncalled for and even disrespectful are many, although there are defenders too who claim such a comparison can serve as a kind of social media humour.

Fans Stand Up For Aishwarya Rai

In the face of the online harassment, several fans of the actress and the public came forward to support Aishwarya Rai. They pointed out her long career and the immense worldwide popularity and associated her constant appearance on the international forums such as Cannes.

Where the focus, according to the commentators, was not on her legacy in Indian filmmaking but rather more on her looks.

One of the users wrote, “In one of the most brutal industries out there, she is self-made, comical and has survived when many more privileged artists have not.” Another comment, “Aishwarya will always remain beautiful to me. Son with mother, wife with husband, a woman with grace.”

In one of the toughest businesses in the world Rakhi is self made, funny and has outlasted many far more privileged artists.

Aishwarya will always be beautiful to me. Mother daughter wife, actor. All with grace. https://t.co/9fj7GYvjrm — Tara Deshpande (@Tara_Deshpande) May 23, 2026

Trolling Culture And Online Celebrity Image

The incident once again shows how quickly celebrity fashion event appearances become fodder for internet debate. Choices like those made at Cannes often become fodder for not only endless comparisons but also online trolling. Commentators have long pointed out how this debate contributes to a toxic online culture.

Debate over celebrity fashion will in the world always be hotly debated. But the backlash of Aishwarya Rai’s quickflick look demonstrates how quickly social media backlash can shift from praise to a wounded pride. The debate goes ahead to illustrate how attention of the “celebs” and the culture of online trolling are further apart.

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