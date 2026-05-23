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Home > Sports News > Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says ‘He Will Complete The Cycle’ Amid Retirement Rumours

Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says ‘He Will Complete The Cycle’ Amid Retirement Rumours

Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2027? Former India teammate Zaheer Khan and spinner Murali Kartik share major insights on the CSK legend's retirement plans.

Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says 'He Will Complete The Cycle' Amid Retirement Rumours. Photo ANI
Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says 'He Will Complete The Cycle' Amid Retirement Rumours. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 17:13 IST

MS Dhoni IPL Future: The IPL 2026 season was a very frustrating one for Chennai Super Kings and their legendary captain MS Dhoni and now the speculation about Dhoni’s future is again at fever pitch. The five-time champs failed to make the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Things were not much better on the sidelines, with Dhoni suffering through a tough season of fitness issues that saw him miss out on playing a single game. 

Initially ruled out of the tournament’s opening phase with a pre-season calf strain, any hopes of a summer comeback were dashed by a thumb injury. Despite these setbacks and Dhoni turning 45, former India teammate Zaheer Khan feels the legendary wicketkeeper-batter may extend his career till the IPL 2027, if not delay his retirement call by at least one more year.

The Strategic Off-Season Assessment

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer said Dhoni’s decision-making has always been methodical, revolving a lot around his physical condition and franchise dynamics.

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“After the off-season he (Dhoni) will see how his body is feeling,” Zaheer said. “When it comes to the big auction, and I think the kind of direction which CSK has gone in, which is investing heavily in youngsters, when you’re retaining them, you have two slots of uncapped players.”

Zaheer also explained how Dhoni’s tactical positioning as an uncapped player could play a part in his final decision as CSK enters a crucial restructuring phase ahead of the next mega auction.

“This year CSK maybe in the beginning of the cycle, they used MSD as an uncapped option? So, if they find someone who is going to take the franchise forward, then MS himself, like how he decided that okay, he’s going to be an uncapped player, use that for his advantage, for the franchise’s advantage, so he will look at it that way. So if you have that kind of approach, then the next year becomes important for him to come back and then take that call once it comes to the big auction. If you ask him, he’s going to say that, ‘Okay, I’ll see how the off-season goes,’ which every year he’s been doing, isn’t it?”

Unpredictability and the Emotional Factor

Former India spinner Murali Kartik, who joined the panel discussion, agreed that predicting the CSK icon’s next move is virtually impossible, noting that Dhoni has spent his career defying conventional cricket logic.

“The one thing which you know for a fact with MSD is you don’t know what he’s going to do,” Kartik said. “I’ve always said he never allows the left hand to know what his right hand is thinking, so we could be sitting here and talk till the cows come home and not figure out what MSD is thinking.”

Kartik acknowledged Dhoni’s age and recent injury history, but said the emotional connection that Chennai fans have with the player is different from standard fitness metrics.

“Having said that, a part of me felt, what, he’s 43, 44? So, he might play and maybe just surprise everyone. So next year could be another surprise. It’s very difficult to predict with MSD. he’s an emotion, any CSK supporter would want him in those yellows all the time – whether he does anything or nothing, it’s immaterial. And certain logics don’t go with emotions,” he added.

The dust has settled on a tough 2026 season and at the end of the day Dhoni’s future is an interesting puzzle. But will he return for a last hurrah in IPL 2027 to complete the cycle, or will he move into a mentoring role? Whatever the decision, it will only be made with the franchise’s best interests in mind.

Read More: LSG vs PBKS: ‘Josh Inglis is a Traitor, P**P’ — Punjab Kings Social Media Head Calls Out Australian Cricketer After IPL 2026 Move to Lucknow Super Giants | WATCH VIDEO

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Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says ‘He Will Complete The Cycle’ Amid Retirement Rumours
Tags: Chennai Super Kings uncapped playerCSK IPL 2026 injuryIPL 2026ms dhoniMS Dhoni CricbuzzMS Dhoni IPL 2027MS Dhoni retirement rumorsMurali Kartik MS DhoniWill MS Dhoni play next IPLZaheer Khan MS Dhoni

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Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says ‘He Will Complete The Cycle’ Amid Retirement Rumours
Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says ‘He Will Complete The Cycle’ Amid Retirement Rumours
Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2027? Ex India Teammate Says ‘He Will Complete The Cycle’ Amid Retirement Rumours
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