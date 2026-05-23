PBKS IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Punjab Kings Be Eliminated If They Lose vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario: It is safe to say that nobody would have thought that the Punjab Kings will be fighting for a playoff spot after the start they had. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit was undefeated in the first seven games of the tournament. However, despite their winning streak, the Punjab Kings are now battling for a playoff spot. Playing their final league game against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eana Cricket Stadium, the visitors need a win just to stay alive in the playoff race. However, a win alone might not be enough as we take a look at PBKS IPL 2026 playoffs scenario.

LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Before playing their final game of the IPL 2026 league stage, the Punjab Kings have 13 points. However, Shreyas Iyer’s team would need to win to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. But a win alone will not help the IPL 2025 runner-up to qualify. They will need the Rajasthan Royals to lose their match tomorrow against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Additionally, their win tonight should come with as big a margin as possible to steer off Kolkata Knight Riders overtaking them tomorrow if they win against the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2026 Points Table before LSG vs PBKS

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 14 9 4 0 18 0.783 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.695 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.524 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 7 6 0 14 0.083 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 13 6 6 1 13 0.011 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (E) 14 6 7 0 12 -0.345 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.51 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if PBKS lose against LSG

If the Punjab Kings lose tonight, then they will find themselves out of the race to the IPL playoffs. The Ricky Ponting-coached side would finish with 13 points in 14 games if they lose tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if LSG vs PBKS is washed out

Thankfully for the cricket fans in Lucknow and around the country, there is no chance of rain in Ekana Cricket Stadium during the LSG vs PBKS match. The clash between the two teams is expected to be played without any interruptions. However, if the clash is indeed abandoned for any reason, points will be shared between the two teams. This would mean that the Kings would finish with 14 points and would need the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders to lose their respective games.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if PBKS win against LSG

The best scenario for the Punjab Kings tonight would be if they win against the Lucknow Super Giants. If they win tonight in Lucknow, PBKS will finish with 15 points in 14 games. Finishing with 15 points will mean that the Shreyas Iyer-led side would need RR and KKR to lose their respective games for Punjab Kings to qualify and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

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