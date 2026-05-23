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Home > Sports News > LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?

LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?

Check the ultimate LSG vs PBKS winner and toss prediction for IPL 2026 Match 68. Discover the fresh pitch report, probable playing XI and impact players.

LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings? (Image Source: X)
LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 13:26 IST

The much-awaited Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 formally includes a huge contest between the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on Saturday, May 23, 2026. This exciting evening contest will surely take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While previewing in detail, it will be an outright must-win game for the away side, the Punjab Kings, to remain in the contest for the playoff stages. For Punjab, this is a must-win game as they stand at the brink of exiting, and this loss will confirm their exit from the tourney after a series of consecutive losses. Despite being out of the race for the playoffs, LSG will look to have an utter revenge for the heavy 54-run defeat earlier this season. 

Match Details

Category Information
Match Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings Match 68
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Date Saturday May 23 2026
Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The traditional surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is widely recognised for being incredibly slow and heavily bowling-friendly. During IPL 2026, the pitch has consistently provided massive assistance to quality spinners and highly accurate medium pacers who actively utilise clever pace variations. Mistimed power shots are easily cut off by fielders on this slow black soil surface. Extreme heat might reduce pacer intensity across long spells, making cutters variations and finger spinners gain massive tactical importance tonight.

LSG vs PBKS: Probable Playing XI And Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami

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Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: Digvesh Rathi/ Abdul Samad. 

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Cooper Connolly, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Players Harpreet Brar/ Mitchell Owen. 

LSG vs PBKS Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings?

Winner: Punjab Kings

Decision: Bowl First

Logic: Current statistical data officially reveal that chasing teams have successfully won approximately 60% of completed matches at this specific venue in the ongoing tournament. The evening start time and potential dew factor add another crucial layer, making fielding first the absolute most logical choice for the toss-winning captain.

LSG vs PBKS Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?

Analysing recent team form and current statistical probabilities, the Punjab Kings are the clear favourites to absolutely win this crucial fixture. Despite their recent match struggles, they previously crushed Lucknow Super Giants by a massive 54 runs earlier this season, scoring an unbelievable 254 runs. Since this is an absolute must-win scenario for their playoff survival, their explosive batting lineup, combined with the lethal bowling accuracy of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, makes them incredibly dangerous tonight against an already eliminated home team.

Also Read – LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 68- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?
Tags: Ekana Cricket StadiumIPL 2026LSG Vs PBKS Winner And Toss PredictionLucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab KingsPunjab Kings Playoffsrishabh pantshreyas iyerToss PredictionWho Will Win Today IPL Match

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LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?

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LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?
LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?
LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?
LSG vs PBKS Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants And Punjab Kings?

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