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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill sparked concern after not travelling with Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the GT skipper is not ruled out and will join the team in Dharamshala after visiting family in Chandigarh.

Shubman Gill visited his family in Chandigarh before the Qualifier 1 clash against RCB. Image Credit: Instagram/ Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill visited his family in Chandigarh before the Qualifier 1 clash against RCB. Image Credit: Instagram/ Gujarat Titans

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 12:08 IST

IPL 2026 Playoffs: The teams for Qualifier 1 have been decided for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 knockouts. It will be the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner of the RCB vs GT clash will go on to the final, while the loser will have another shot at reaching the title-winning clash. Meanwhile, right before the crucial game, Shubman Gill was seen not traveling with his team. The GT skipper skipped going directly to Dharamshala but decided to visit his family in Chandigarh. 

RCB vs GT: Is Shubman Gill ruled out of IPL 2026 Playoffs?




The recent video of Shubman Gill speeding away in his car from the Chandigarh airport has raised speculations over his further participation in the IPL 2026 playoffs. However, it is clear that Gill will be playing Qualifier 1 and is just visiting his family in Chandigarh before he joins the rest of the team in Dharamshala. The right-handed batter has been in sublime form in the season despite not playing all games in the league stage. The GT skipper has been praised by ex-cricketers for his captaincy. Thanks to his captaincy skills and the performance of the rest of the team, the Gujarat Titans have finished in second place on the IPL 2026 points table. 

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How has Shubman Gill performed for the Gujarat Titans?

In spite of missing a game in the IPL 2026, Gill has been one of the top batters in the season. The Indian ODI and test skipper has scored 616 runs in 13 games. He is averaging 47.38 this season while striking at a rate of more than 160. The 26-year-old has scored six half-centuries in the season. In terms of strike rate, it is Gill’s best season in the Indian Premier League. The right-hander will play a crucial role for GT in the playoffs. 

RCB vs GT: What is Shubman Gill’s record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Shubman Gill has a decent record against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. The right-handed batter has played 16 games against the 2025 champions. In 16 games against RCB, Gill has scored 393 at an average of 30 while striking at more than 140. The Punjab-born batter also has a century against the same opponent. Gujarat Titans will be hoping for a similar level of performance from their captain as they face the defending champions in Qualifier 1 with a spot in the IPL 2026 final at stake. 

Also Read: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Venues, Dates for All-Format Series

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?

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