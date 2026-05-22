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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details

IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details

Find out exactly how to buy IPL 2026 playoffs tickets online. Check the complete ticket price list, sale dates and schedule for the massive Indian Premier League final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How To Buy Indian Premier League Tickets | Online Price, Sale Date And All You Need to Know (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How To Buy Indian Premier League Tickets | Online Price, Sale Date And All You Need to Know (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 20:18 IST

Cricket fans across the world are currently scrambling for information on how best to secure IPL 2026 playoffs tickets online. The knockout phase, which is scheduled to take place on May 26 2026, and ending on May 31 2026. The crucial fixtures will be played out in iconic stadiums such as Dharamshala, New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. For all the millions of supporters wanting to witness their sporting heroes winning the coveted trophy, this guide provides full information about how to book online on the official portal and the entire price list for all the match tickets.

Complete IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule And Venues

Before officially booking your massive match tickets, it is highly crucial to know exactly where and when the ultimate cricket action will happen. The BCCI has distributed the final four matches across three different massive stadiums to strictly ensure maximum global fan participation.

Match Stage Official Date Stadium Venue Match Time
Qualifier 1 May 26 2026 HPCA Stadium Dharamshala 7:30 PM IST
Eliminator May 27 2026 New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM IST
Qualifier 2 May 29 2026 New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM IST
Grand Final May 31 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST

How To Buy IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Online

Booking official match tickets online is an extremely straightforward process. Passionate fans must strictly use authorised digital platforms to completely avoid any fake tickets or massive financial scams. Here is the exact step-by-step booking process for the ultimate playoff fixtures.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Visit an officially verified ticketing website or mobile application like BookMyShow, Paytm Insider or District.

  • Navigate directly to the dedicated sports section and specifically click on the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) tab.

  • Select the specific playoff match you heavily wish to attend carefully from the available digital list.

  • Carefully choose your highly preferred stadium stand and seating category, completely based on your personal financial budget.

  • Fill in all necessary personal identification details and complete your digital payment using a credit card, debit card or unified payments interface platform.

  • Download the verified digital ticket containing a highly secure QR code which must be physically presented at the stadium entry gates.

Indian Premier League 2026 Playoffs Ticket Price List

Seating Category Estimated Ticket Price Range
General Public Stands INR 450 To INR 1500*
Premium Mid-Range Seats INR 1500 To INR 5000*
VIP Corporate Boxes INR 5000 To INR 18000*
Luxury Hospitality Packages INR 19000 And Above*

Note: * – indicates that the prices are expected and can be changed. 

Also Read: Michael Carrick Confirmed as Manchester United Boss Until 2028 After Leading Red Devils To 3rd Place In Premier League

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details
Tags: bookmyshowdharamshalaDistricthome-hero-pos-15How To Buy Indian Premier League TicketsIPL 2026IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets BookingNarendra Modi StadiumNew ChandigarhOnline PricePaytm InsiderSale Date

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details
IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details
IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details
IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details

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