Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over Reels Again! Mocks Priyansh Arya In Snapchat Story: WATCH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is back in the social media headlines after a viral video of young teammate Priyansh Arya has created a stir in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

A video from inside the Punjab Kings team bus, allegedly put up on Arshdeep Singh’s Snapchat story, has gone viral, creating a massive debate among fans. In the clip, Priyansh Arya is seen sitting with teammate Harpreet Brar at the back of the bus as the squad seems to be making its way through Lucknow, where Punjab Kings are currently based. Though Arshdeep is not on camera, fans have identified his voice in the background.

Arshdeep Singh Faces Flak For Priyansh Arya Reel

In the clip, he can be heard teasing Priyansh Arya over his smile, saying, “What a cutie, man! Show me your smile. Show me your teeth,” before laughing. The exchange quickly divided opinion online. Some fans dismissed the video as harmless banter between teammates in the dressing room, but many others condemned the video and said they wondered if the young man looked uncomfortable in the conversation. Priyansh Arya is seen looking away from the camera and continuing a phone call during the interaction. When discussing whether the teasing went too far, social media users have pointed to his body language.

A String of Off-Field Controversies

The most recent backlash came just days after Arshdeep was criticised over another viral clip involving Tilak Varma. In that video, the Punjab Kings pacer was heard saying “Oye andhere” while addressing Tilak which made some fans accuse him of making an insensitive remark online.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, also made the headlines as he lashed out at a fan on social media who suggested Punjab Kings should remove ‘Punjab’ from their franchise name. The left-arm pacer said he cannot take advice from people who still seek money from their family to buy chips and cold drinks.

Trouble Mounting On and Off the Pitch

The controversies have come at a tough time for Punjab Kings on the playing field. The franchise has lost six straight games and is seeing its playoff hopes slip away. Punjab Kings need to beat Lucknow Super Giants in their last league game to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Punjab Kings’ head of sports science Andrew Leipus said that Arshdeep has not been affected mentally despite facing criticism on social media.

“I don’t follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there has been a bit of chatter behind the scenes of various things going on, vlogging and whatnot. I am not across that,” Leipus told reporters ahead of Punjab Kings’ clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.