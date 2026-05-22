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Home > Tech and Auto News > JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation

JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation

JPMorgan Chase is expanding AI adoption across its global investment banking business, using new AI tools to improve efficiency and client engagement. The move comes as major banks increasingly shift toward AI-focused hiring and automation.

JP Morgan AI Tool
JP Morgan AI Tool

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 18:01 IST

The head of JPMorgan’s Asia investment banking division announced on Thursday that the company is adopting AI technologies throughout its worldwide investment banking business, making it one of the first in the industry to do so. 

Global banks are increasing investment in AI, reshaping their workforce and leading to changes in job roles. 

Earlier in the day, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg News that the bank would hire more AI specialists and fewer traditional bankers, following rival Standard Chartered’s move to cut nearly 8,000 staff by 2030 as it boosts the use of AI. 

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“We are in the early phase adopting AI tools throughout our investment banking business globally but are excited by the developments,” Paul Uren, JPMorgan’s Asia Pacific head of investment banking, told Reuters. 

The Wall Street bank is among select organizations permitted by startup Anthropic to use its powerful Mythos cybersecurity model under its controlled “Project Glasswing” initiative.  

Mythos, according to Anthropic, is capable of detecting decades-old vulnerabilities in web browsers, infrastructure, and software. That sparked fears among cybersecurity experts that it could supercharge more sophisticated cyberattacks, posing a risk to the banking industry reliant on legacy technology. 

“Our AI tools enable us to access more information and quickly synthesize it with our internal systems,” Uren said, without specifying which AI tools bankers were using. 

“We’re finding that AI streamlines the preparation of content and materials, as well as helping bankers engage with more clients more efficiently.” 

Apart from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have access to, or are testing, Mythos, Reuters reported, citing sources and company executives. 

(Agency)

Also Read: Google To Pay Android Users In $1.35 Billion Data Collection Settlement — Check Eligibility And Claim Process
 

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JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation
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JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation
JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation
JPMorgan Introduces AI Tools In Investment Banking: Improves Efficiency And Client Engagement—Major Banks Shift Towards Automation
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