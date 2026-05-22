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Home > Tech and Auto News > ClickUp Layoff: Project Management Firm Cuts 22% Workforce, Calls It AI-Focused Restructuring

ClickUp Layoff: Project Management Firm Cuts 22% Workforce, Calls It AI-Focused Restructuring

ClickUp has laid off 22% of its workforce as part of an AI-focused restructuring led by CEO Zeb Evans. The company says it is financially strong and plans to reward remaining employees with high salaries while shifting toward AI-driven operations and smaller teams.

ClickUp Layoff
ClickUp Layoff

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 13:33 IST

US based project management software firm ClickUp has laid off 22 per cent of its employees. The founder and CEO Zeb Evans describes the layoff not as a cost saving measure but as a deliberate restructuring around artificial intelligence. He further promised the savings will flow back to the remaining employees through salary bands of up to $1 million a year. 

Evans posted about his decision on X, taking personal ownership of the move and insisting the company is acting from a position of financial strength rather than distress. He wrote “The business is the strongest it’s ever been,” and further added that he chose transparency over allowing market forces to gradually make the decision for him. 

He calls the layoff the “100x organisation” which is a model designed around three core archetypes, i.e., Builders, System Managers, and Front Liners. The primary thing is that AI has not simply made every employee more productive but has fundamentally changed which roles create value in the first place. 

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For engineers, Evans said that the best engineers are no longer writing codes; now they are orchestrating and reviewing agents which write codes for them. 



What the New Structure Actually Looks Like 

ClickUp is merging product, design, and project management roles into new integrated teams. A new layer of Agent Managers is also being introduced, focused entirely on overseeing AI agents rather than doing traditional work themselves. 

Evans is not shy about what this means. The cuts hit product, engineering, design, and customer-facing roles. In the months before the layoffs, ClickUp had already been running roughly 3,000 internal AI agents across its departments, which works out to a ratio of about 3 agents for every human employee. That number tells you everything about where the company is headed. 

Big Pay for the People Who Stay 

One part of Evans’s announcement that stood out was the pay structure. ClickUp is introducing salary bands that can reach up to $1 million in cash annually for staff who demonstrate significant contributions through AI use. That is not a stock option promise or a vague performance bonus. It is a direct signal that the company wants to keep a smaller, highly skilled workforce and pay them well for it. 

Evans framed it simply: the money saved by cutting jobs goes back to the people who remain. Whether that lands as reassuring or unsettling probably depends on which side of the cut you ended up on. 

A Bet on AI, Not a Rescue Plan 

ClickUp reported roughly $300 million in annual recurring revenue as of 2025 and has been eyeing an IPO. The company also acquired AI coding platform Codegen late last year. This is not a struggling startup trying to survive. It is a profitable company choosing to rebuild itself around a smaller team that manages AI systems rather than doing the work those systems now handle. 

Evans argues that unmanaged AI adoption actually creates more chaos, not less. His view is that direct customer interaction is the least automatable role, and it becomes more valuable as AI takes over other communication. Front-line roles dealing with real customers are, in his words, worth protecting. 

Not Everyone Is Buying It 

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions. Some see Evans as honest and ahead of the curve. Others feel the framing of “we are thriving, so we are cutting jobs” is a hard pill to swallow regardless of how it is packaged. 

In China, courts have ruled that replacing workers with AI is not a legal basis for dismissal. In the US, no such protection exists. For the hundreds of ClickUp employees who lost their jobs this week, the distinction is not just legal; it is personal. 

Competitors like Asana and Monday.com are watching closely. If ClickUp’s model works, others will follow. 

Also Read: Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit

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ClickUp Layoff: Project Management Firm Cuts 22% Workforce, Calls It AI-Focused Restructuring
Tags: AI layoffClickup layoffZeb Evans

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ClickUp Layoff: Project Management Firm Cuts 22% Workforce, Calls It AI-Focused Restructuring

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ClickUp Layoff: Project Management Firm Cuts 22% Workforce, Calls It AI-Focused Restructuring
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