Who Is Raseshwari Devi? Spiritual Leader Announces Mega Meditation Camp & 1,500-Seat Wellness Centre on World Meditation Day 2026

World Meditation Day 2026: India is getting into wellness and spirituality. A famous spiritual leader, Raseshwari Devi is starting a meditation program on World Meditation Day in 2026. Raseshwari Devi said she wants to have a meditation camp in Haridwar. This meditation camp will last for a week. Raseshwari Devi also wants to build a centre for meditation and wellness. This centre will be near Bhubaneswar in Odisha. The meditation and wellness centre will have seats for 1,500 people. Raseshwari Devi is really working hard to make this happen. The meditation program by Raseshwari Devi will be a thing, for India and wellness and spirituality.

The goal of these programs is to help people to make them feel better in their minds and bodies. Raseshwari Devi wants to teach people about meditation, yoga and other ways to heal. Meditation is becoming very popular around the world because it helps people feel less stressed and happier.

Who Is Raseshwari Devi?

Raseshwari Devi is a teacher whom a lot of people know about. She started the Braj Gopika Seva Mission in 1998. This organisation teaches people about things, meditation, yoga and helping others.

Raseshwari Devi makes old Indian spiritual teachings easy to understand for young people today who are just starting to learn about these things. She is good at mixing Bhakti Yoga and meditation with lessons about being balanced self-discipline and helping the community. Raseshwari Devi talks about these things. Has programmes that help people be well. A lot of people and families like to listen to Raseshwari Devi because they want to know more about spiritual things and how to live in a world that is moving very fast. Raseshwari Devi and the Braj Gopika Seva Mission are doing work in this area.

Raseshwari Devi’s World Meditation Day 2026 Announcement Explained

On World Meditation Day 2026, Raseshwari Devi said she is starting two projects for the Braj Gopika Seva Mission. The first project is a camp for meditation in Haridwar. Lots of people will go to this camp, like people who like to meditate, people who do yoga and people who know a lot about being healthy. At the camp, these people will take part in meditation sessions that someone will guide them through they will do yoga together. They will listen to people talk about spiritual things. The Braj Gopika Seva Mission is doing this to help people meditate and be more spiritual. This is what Raseshwari Devi and the Braj Gopika Seva Mission are trying to do.

The second project is to build a hall for Yoga and Meditation. This hall will be able to seat more than 1,500 people. It will be located near Tangi in Odisha’s Khurda district, which is close to Bhubaneswar.

The new centre will be a place for people to focus on their being and spirituality. It will offer meditation retreats, teach yoga and have activities for the community to stay healthy. The centre will have a hall for Yoga and Meditation where people can come and practice Yoga and Meditation.

The wellness centre will serve as a hub for meditation retreats and yoga education. People will be able to come to the centre to learn about Yoga and Meditation. The centre will also have community wellness activities. The Yoga and Meditation Hall will be a place for people to relax and focus on their well-being.

Mega Meditation Camp 2026 – Key Details & Objectives

The meditation camp is coming up soon. It will last for one week. It will focus on helping people be more mindful, heal emotionally, and manage stress. The organisers will use guided meditation techniques to do this. The main goal of the event is to get people to make meditation and yoga a part of their lives. This way, people can feel calmer and more centred every day. The meditation camp will focus on mindfulness, emotional healing and stress management.

Main Objectives of the Camp:

Promote mental peace

Emotional wellness

Spread awareness about meditation specially for youth

Encourage healthy lifestyles by yoga and mindfulness

Help participants reduce stress and anxiety.

1,500-Seat Meditation & Wellness Centre – What We Know

A large meditation hall with seating for 1,500 people

Dedicated yoga practice spaces

Wellness and mindfulness training programmes

Spiritual retreats and community gatherings

Facilities for youth development and cultural education

Raseshwari Devis Big Announcement

A new wellness centre with 1,500 seats will be built in Odisha for meditation and other activities.

This project is, about meditation, yoga and overall wellness.

The goal is to help young people and families be more mindful.

The centre will have retreats, meditation workshops and programmes to make people feel better.

Raseshwari Devi’s Vision for Meditation & Wellness in India

Raseshwari Devi thinks that people should meditate regularly because stress and anxiety are problems for a lot of people. She wants to make ancient Indian spiritual wisdom a part of our lives in a way that is easy to understand.

She does this by having wellness camps and yoga programmes where people can talk about things. Raseshwari Devi wants to create places where people can get to know themselves and feel more at peace. Raseshwari Devis organisation also does things to help people and teach them about different cultures.

Importance of World Meditation Day 2026

World Meditation Day is observed around the world on December 21. The United Nations officially recognised it in 2024. This day was introduced to promote emotional and physical well-being through meditation and mindfulness activities. India supported the UN for World Meditation Day.

Spiritual organisations and yoga groups now organise meditation sessions and mindfulness events on World Meditation Day.

Raseshwari Devi has announced a meditation camp and wellness centre. Thousands of people are expected to join. This will add to India on mindfulness, yoga and holistic health. The meditation camp and wellness centre will help people practice meditation and mindfulness.

India wellness movement is growing. World Meditation Day is helping it grow further.