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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return to Open With Virat Kohli? Rajat Patidar Set to Lead — Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return to Open With Virat Kohli? Rajat Patidar Set to Lead — Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 clash could decide the Qualifier 1 race as Rajat Patidar returns to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Phil Salt remains unavailable due to injury, while Virat Kohli is expected to open alongside Venkatesh Iyer against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 12:18 IST

SRH vs RCB Injury News: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. The two Southern teams will be taking on each other with a spot in Qualifier 1 at stake. Due to the mathematical calculations of the Net Run Rate (NRR), only one of these two teams will be able to make it to Qualifier 1. SRH need a huge win to upstage RCB’s NRR. For the defending champions, they need either a win or a loss with a small margin to secure their spot in Qualifier 1. As the Rajat Patidar-led side approaches a crucial game, the question around Virat Kohli’s opening partner is doing the rounds. Here is the latest update on Phil Salt’s injury and more in the SRH vs RCB injury report. 

SRH vs RCB: Will Phil Salt play today’s IPL 2026 match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium?

No, Phil Salt will not play today’s IPL 2026 match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The English opening batter is yet to recover from his finger injury, and it currently in England getting treated for his injury. The wait for Phil Salt to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru will continue as the team approaches a crucial game. A win today will take Rajat Patidar’s side to Qualifier 1. The trend since this format was introduced in the IPL has seen teams finishing in the top two winning the trophy each time, apart from 2016, when SRH won the trophy despite playing in the Eliminator. 

SRH vs RCB: Latest Update On Phil Salt Injury

The latest update on Phil Salt’s injury states that the English opening batter is set to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru later this week. Despite missing today’s game, this news will be a huge morale booster for the RCB team as the right-handed batter could take part in the playoffs.

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SRH vs RCB: Will Rajat Patidar play today for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Rajat Patidar missed the last game for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Punjab Kings. Jitesh Sharma stepped in as the stand-in captain in Patidar’s absence. The RCB skipper is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will be expected to lead the side in this crucial fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH vs RCB: Who will open with Virat Kohli?

Venkatesh Iyer, playing only his third game of the season and first as a member of the playing XI, starred with an unbeaten knock of 73 runs in the previous game against the Punjab Kings. While Venkatesh batted at number four in that game, he could take up the opening responsibility from Jacob Bethell, who has not had the best of times after replacing Salt at the top of the order. With Virat Kohli and Venky at the top, RCB will be able to maintain a right-left combination as well. 

IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain; Impact Player: Praful Hinge

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood; Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Ruturaj Gaikwad Landed in Fresh Trouble After CSK’s Defeat to Gujarat Titans | Details Inside

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SRH vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return to Open With Virat Kohli? Rajat Patidar Set to Lead — Check Predicted Playing XIs
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SRH vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return to Open With Virat Kohli? Rajat Patidar Set to Lead — Check Predicted Playing XIs
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