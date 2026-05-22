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Home > Entertainment News > Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage

Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared the reel on Wednesday in a joint Instagram Post.

Why is Sonakshi Sinha being trolled? Melody reel with husband Zaheer Iqbal sparks outrage (Image: X)
Why is Sonakshi Sinha being trolled? Melody reel with husband Zaheer Iqbal sparks outrage (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 11:26 IST

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for sharing funny reels with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, has come under fire after her latest post on Melody chocolate. The video shows Sonakshi throwing away the toffee that the nation is obsessing over after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of the same to Italy counterpart Georgia Meloni in Rome. The video is going viral on social media with people criticising Sonakshi and calling it ‘cheap tactics to get limelight.’

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What Is The ‘Melody’ Trend?

By giving Giorgia Meloni, his Italian counterpart, a set of ‘Melody‘ toffees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the ‘Melody moment’ to reality. As they chuckled over the upbeat online trend, Italian Prime Minister Meloni posted on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift. The phrase ‘melody’ is frequently used online to emphasise PM Modi and Meloni’s close friendship. Shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday for the final leg of his five-nation tour, PM Modi had dinner with Meloni. Melody was out of stock in every online delivery app after the video. 

Sonakshi Sinha And Trolls

Daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha , Sonakshi has, been in the spotlight for a long time, and not in the easy way. She has often had to face intense scrutiny, not only about what she says personally, but also about the path of her professional career. 

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Trisha’s Fantasy Storm Nears Rs 190 Crore Worldwide Milestone

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Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage
Tags: sonakshi sinhaSonakshi Sinha melody reelSonakshi Sinha trolledSonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal reel melody

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Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage
Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage
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