Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for sharing funny reels with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, has come under fire after her latest post on Melody chocolate. The video shows Sonakshi throwing away the toffee that the nation is obsessing over after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of the same to Italy counterpart Georgia Meloni in Rome. The video is going viral on social media with people criticising Sonakshi and calling it ‘cheap tactics to get limelight.’

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Social Media Reactions

Hindu girls like Sonakshi Sinha who are trapped by Abduls aren’t just ugly , they also have an ugly soul Such a cringe reel against our own country’s brand just because it’s endorsed by PM? Did she just throw the chocolate? https://t.co/U7VgMuRSV3 pic.twitter.com/LiKut7lCdp — JyotiKarma🚩🇮🇳 (@JyotiKarma7) May 22, 2026

Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, never really succeeded in Bollywood with her acting, and now it feels like she is trying to grab attention through cheap antics. When the whole country is enjoying Melody, she throws it away and everyone understands who she was… pic.twitter.com/Gt2DExtl2C — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 21, 2026

The internet’s favourite diplomatic meme has officially made its way to Bollywood. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s viral gift of Melody toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during his Rome visit, actress Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal are the latest to jump on… pic.twitter.com/QDyM5KYmXV — Mojo Story (@themojostory) May 21, 2026

What Is The ‘Melody’ Trend?

By giving Giorgia Meloni, his Italian counterpart, a set of ‘Melody‘ toffees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the ‘Melody moment’ to reality. As they chuckled over the upbeat online trend, Italian Prime Minister Meloni posted on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift. The phrase ‘melody’ is frequently used online to emphasise PM Modi and Meloni’s close friendship. Shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday for the final leg of his five-nation tour, PM Modi had dinner with Meloni. Melody was out of stock in every online delivery app after the video.

Sonakshi Sinha And Trolls

Daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha , Sonakshi has, been in the spotlight for a long time, and not in the easy way. She has often had to face intense scrutiny, not only about what she says personally, but also about the path of her professional career.

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