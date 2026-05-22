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Home > Business News > Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 11:01 IST

New Delhi [India], May 21: Rising Indian actress Manasi Pawar has officially made her grand debut on the international stage, turning heads at the prestigious 79th Cannes Film Festival. Known to her growing fanbase for her captivating performances in music videos and hit web series, Pawar transitioned seamlessly from digital screens to global royalty, serving up an unforgettable masterclass in high-fashion glamour.

Walking the iconic red carpet, Manasi Pawar commanded the attention of international paparazzi in a breathtaking, custom-designed black gown that perfectly balanced classic sophistication with modern edge. The striking ensemble featured a strapless, corseted bodice heavily adorned with intricate, midnight-black floral embroidery and shimmering beadwork. Flowing into a sheer, floor-length skirt that beautifully played with transparency, the gown boasted a daring, thigh-high slit that accentuated her elegant stance and showcased her unique bow tattoo.

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Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Manasi Pawar paired the statement dress with minimalist yet striking accessories, including a sleek black clutch, a delicate diamond bracelet, and teardrop earrings that framed her face flawlessly. Her beauty look leaned heavily into Hollywood glamour, featuring voluminous, cascading waves swept gracefully to one side, a flawless matte base, and a sultry, soft smokey eye.

The actress’s commanding presence on the French Riviera marks a monumental milestone in her skyrocketing career. Moving from digital content creation to walking alongside global cinema icons, Pawar’s debut represents the powerful rise of a new generation of Indian talent on the global fashion circuit.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
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Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

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Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

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Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
Manasi Pawar Makes a Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

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