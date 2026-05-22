Maharashtra Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Humidity Rises, Thunderstorms & Rainfall Activity Likely Across City

Maharashtra Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Mumbai is fighting with humid weather and cloudy skies and in regions like Nagpur and Vidarbha is continuing to face heatwave like conditions with the temperature rising up-to 45°C in some areas. Mumbai may experience some change in weather like unstable lightning condition and uneven rainfall in the days to come. Weather experts believe that in the coming weeks the weather of Mumbai is only going to get more worse as it is currently facing a situation where of its districts are facing with intense heat as heatwave is currently under progression on those areas and the level of humidity is also increasing and unwanted rain is happening in these parts of Mumbai as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) believe that the cause of this strange weather is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian Sea, and it’s also helping to strengthen the pre monsoon activity in Mumbai and causing trouble for the people of Mumbai and also the people of other regions near them. As we can see in the post publish by the X handle Mumbai rains we can see that the pre monsoon activities are increasing in the region as we can see cloudy skies and thunderstorms across the region

Mumbai Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Mumbai Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Andheri 33°C Humid with cloudy skies 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Bandra 32°C Sticky weather conditions 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Dadar 33°C Thunderstorm chances likely 06:00 AM 07:05 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Navi Mumbai 32°C Gusty winds and humidity 06:00 AM 07:05 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Thane 34°C Warm and uncomfortable weather 06:00 AM 07:05 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Colaba 31°C Breezy coastal conditions 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM

As we can see in the table above we can see that the above table shows us the temperature of places in Mumbai the highest is 34°C and the lowest is 31°C which shows us how the temperature is changing in Mumbai so rapidly.

Why Is Mumbai Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Weather experts believe that the moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea is causing the pre monsoon to happen in the Mumbai and that is the region why Mumbai is suddenly experiencing this weather change and is going to be worse in the coming days.

Weather Factor Impact Arabian Sea Moisture Increases humidity levels Pre-Monsoon Activity Triggers thunderstorms Coastal Winds Supports cloud movement Atmospheric Instability Causes sudden rain spells Evening Heating Intensifies thunderstorm activity

Weather experts also believe that in the coming days the coastal part of Mumbai is going to be affected more by this sudden weather change.

How Will Weather Impact Traffic, Flights & Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms Local Trains Delays possible during heavy showers Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases Coastal Areas Gusty winds likely

Residence of Mumbai are advised to be safe from the lightning activities and are advised to go out when it is absolutely necessary and when out not to use any electronic devices to avoid lightning strikes.

What Is The Mumbai Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 22 May 2026 27°C – 34°C Humid with thunderstorm chances 23 May 2026 27°C – 33°C Cloudy skies continue 24 May 2026 26°C – 33°C Rainfall activity possible 25 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Gusty winds likely 26 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Humidity remains high 27 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Thunderstorms may intensify

Weather experts believe that the monsoon is going to be intense this year and also the residence are advised to stay at home and go out when it is absolutely necessary to avoid getting harm by thunder.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase