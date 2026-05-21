Why You Should Keep a Watch on Vodafone Idea Share Price? The Telecom Giant’s Comeback Story Is Finally Getting Real

From Hutch to Vi: Why Vodafone Idea Is Back in Dalal Street Conversations Again- The telecom giant Vodafone Idea has slowly started surfacing once again on investors’ radar over the last one year, transitioning from a low-profile troubled player to a company rebuilding confidence brick by brick. Once considered the underdog of India’s telecom sector, the company is now witnessing huge traction after the AGR dues relief and improving operational metrics. For many Indians, the company is more than just a telecom stock. Long before Jio existed and Airtel became the second-largest player, the company was recharge shops as Hutch, famously remembered for its pug advertisements. It later rebranded itself as Vodafone and eventually merged with Idea to become today’s “Vi.” Now, with improving ARPU, growing subscriber traction and renewed investor confidence, Dalal Street seems ready to give the telecom veteran another chance at redemption.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Performance

Timeframe Stock Performance 1 Week Up around 6% 1 Month Surged over 43% 3 Months Gained 21% 6 Months Rose 33% 5 Years Delivered 107% returns Key Levels Price 52-Week High ₹13.68 (May 19, 2026) 52-Week Low ₹6.12 (August 2025) Vodafone Idea Recent Q4 Results

Net Profit Turns Positive: Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹7,166 crore last year.

Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹7,166 crore last year. AGR Relief Boosts Earnings: Profitability surged mainly due to a one-time accounting gain linked to AGR dues reassessment and future AGR payment valuation.

Profitability surged mainly due to a one-time accounting gain linked to AGR dues reassessment and future AGR payment valuation. Revenue Growth Improves: Revenue from operations rose 3% YoY to ₹11,332 crore during the March quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 3% YoY to ₹11,332 crore during the March quarter. EBITDA Sees Healthy Rise: EBITDA increased 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore, reflecting improving operational performance.

EBITDA increased 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore, reflecting improving operational performance. ARPU Continues To Climb: Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) improved to ₹190 from ₹175 in the year-ago period.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) improved to ₹190 from ₹175 in the year-ago period. ARPU Growth At 8.3%: Vodafone Idea reported an 8.3% YoY rise in ARPU, supported by better monetisation and subscriber quality

Big Brokerages Still Playing ‘Wait and Watch’ on Vodafone Idea’s Comeback Story

A fresh wave of optimism on Dalal Street has been fuelling excitement for Vodafone Idea, but brokerages are still not quite ready to swipe right. Here is what two biggest brokerage firms say about the Vodafone Idea movement: Nuvama upgraded its target price to ₹13.5 from ₹11 but retained its “Hold” rating on the stock, citing improving churn trends and better quarterly results. However, the brokerage remains wary of delays in fundraising and the fact that the company still needs to push sizeable capex and maintain a steady increase in subscriber additions. Motilal Oswal is still maintaining a “Neutral” rating with a target price of ₹10 for the stock, taking an explicit view that the company’s revival depends on tariff hikes, regulatory support and competition staying in check.

That’s right, while Dalal Street is happy to see the telecom company getting back on its feet, brokerages want to see more before they feel comfortable with it.

Vi’s Second Chance Story Has Dalal Street Curious; Here’s A tip For Traders

For traders, this looks like one of those “looks tempting, but don’t get carried away” scenarios. Vodafone Idea has finally stumbled out of the mud, and absolutely, it’s a rally to watch. But experienced traders know this is still a high-risk, high-drama stock in which headlines can drive prices higher faster than fundamentals can catch up. That’s why, right now, the street is scrutinising every little detail; fundraising plans, subscriber growth, tariff hikes and whether the company can actually sustain this momentum. Think of it like trading a comeback season in sports: the cheers are loud, social media is buzzing with enthusiasm, but seasoned traders are still waiting to see if the team can pull off six straight wins before betting the house on it.

(With Inputs From Upstox)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Where Is Vodafone Idea Headed After ₹51,970 Crore Profit? Market Remains Skeptical Despite Accounting Boost