Pagbhar Foundation’s Women Empowerment Ceremony Celebrates Self-Reliance and Achievement

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Rajkot-based Pagbhar Hygiene Private Limited organised a special women’s felicitation ceremony at Sardar Smriti Bhavan in Varachha, Surat, reaffirming its commitment to women’s empowerment and self-reliance. The event, held from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM, witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 women from across Gujarat.

The organisation, which has been actively working to spread awareness about women’s hygiene and health while also creating avenues for financial independence, is currently associated with over 10,000 women across the state. The programme was specially organised to honour women who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and performance through the initiative.

Rajya Sabha MP and noted industrialist Govindbhai Dholakia attended the event as the Chief Guest and applauded the efforts of the organisation’s founder, Dineshbhai Pandya. Addressing the gathering, he described the initiative as an inspiring movement that is helping women become economically self-sufficient and socially empowered.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of eight outstanding women achievers, who were honoured with scooter keys in recognition of their remarkable work. The atmosphere inside the auditorium turned celebratory as the award recipients received thunderous applause and appreciation from the audience.

The programme was conducted by Jigarbhai Pandya and Deviben Pandya, while Shraddhaben Pandya and her team expressed their vision of making 10 lakh women self-reliant over the next three years, an ambitious mission aimed at creating lasting social and economic impact across Gujarat.