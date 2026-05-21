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Home > Business News > PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 10:15 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 20: Vadodara witnessed a historic day in the sphere of knowledge and education as Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, visited Vadodara to inaugurate Sardardham, a one-of-a-kind training institute for civil services aspirants. Established in the Waghodia area of the city, this institute is designed to help more than 2,000 students prepare for the Civil Services through affordable living quarters, vocational courses, and exam-preparation classes.

The event saw the presence of various personalities, including the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM of Gujarat Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, along with other industrialists, educationalists, and social workers dedicated to nation-building via education.

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This institution was established to provide equal educational opportunities to deserving students from rural backgrounds and to provide them with housing in hostels such as Sardar Dham. Furthermore, it was highlighted that a special scheme, Sardar Dham Vidya Sahay Yojana, will be launched to provide financial support to meritorious and deserving students from low-income households across all castes, making quality education accessible to all.

Some of the key areas discussed at the Sardardham inauguration function included the future of education, youth development, and community-driven growth plans. At the event, trustees, dignitaries, and education leaders highlighted the importance of enabling educational ecosystems for students.

All the trustees who donated to the development of the hostel and institution had the incredible opportunity to meet the Hon’ble PM, among whom was Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President of Parul University, who was the only female trustee to be in attendance at the formal meeting. Dr. Parul Patel’s presence marked a significant step towards the discussion of the safety and well-being of students opting to study at such institutions.

These meetings and interactions were followed by discussions among the trustees and Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi on educational growth, youth development, and community-led development programs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel
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PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel

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PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sardardham in Vadodara, Meets Trustees Including Dr. Parul Patel

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