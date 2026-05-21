Stock Market Today: Sensex Springs Back, Nifty Flexes Strength As Dalal Street Turns Bright And Sunny Again

Stock Market Today: Is having a sunny side up as Bulls Charge Back. Dalal Street opened Thursday with full confidence, brushing aside recent geopolitical anxiety as investors returned to riskier assets. Benchmark indices surged in early trade, powered by upbeat global cues and easing concerns around the Strait of Hormuz. By 9:17 am, the Sensex had jumped 451 points to 75,769, while the Nifty comfortably reclaimed the 23,800 mark. Banking, auto and metal stocks led the morning rally, adding fuel to the bullish momentum. After days of volatility and nervous headlines, traders finally got a session where green dominated the screens instead of panic-driven swings and cautious sentiment.

Stock Market Opening Bell BSE Sensex: 75,659.24 | +340.85 (0.45%)

75,659.24 | +340.85 (0.45%) Nifty 50: 23,796.90 | +137.90 (0.58%) Indian equity benchmarks closed higher with strong buying across key sectors, lifting market sentiment. The Sensex gained over 340 points while the Nifty approached the 23,800 mark amid sustained investor optimism.

Stocks To Watch Today

Reliance Industries

HG Infra Engineering

Apollo Hospitals

Jubilant FoodWorks

Pace Digitek

GPT Infraprojects

Metro Brands

TeamLease Services

Sammaan Capital

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On May 21: HCLTech, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, IOC In Focus Ahead Of Trade

Stock Market On Wednesday

Dalal Street pulled off a dramatic comeback on Wednesday after an early selloff sparked by geopolitical jitters and fears surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower as traders braced for potential disruptions in global oil supply routes. But just when panic started brewing, markets flipped the script. Reports of vessels resuming passage through the Strait helped calm nerves, triggering a steady recovery through the session. By the closing bell, both indices had clawed back more than 1% from the day’s lows to finish marginally higher. It was yet another reminder that markets love suspense, but they recover even faster when uncertainty eases.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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