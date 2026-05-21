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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex Springs Back, Nifty Flexes Strength As Dalal Street Turns Bright And Sunny Again

Stock Market Today: Sensex Springs Back, Nifty Flexes Strength As Dalal Street Turns Bright And Sunny Again

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty rallied sharply amid easing geopolitical tensions, upbeat global markets and strong sectoral buying. Dalal Street recovered its bullish mood as investors cheered improving risk appetite and positive global cues.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 09:54 IST

Stock Market Today: Is having a sunny side up as Bulls Charge Back. Dalal Street opened Thursday with full confidence, brushing aside recent geopolitical anxiety as investors returned to riskier assets. Benchmark indices surged in early trade, powered by upbeat global cues and easing concerns around the Strait of Hormuz. By 9:17 am, the Sensex had jumped 451 points to 75,769, while the Nifty comfortably reclaimed the 23,800 mark. Banking, auto and metal stocks led the morning rally, adding fuel to the bullish momentum. After days of volatility and nervous headlines, traders finally got a session where green dominated the screens instead of panic-driven swings and cautious sentiment.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (21 May, 2026)

Stock Market Highlights Before opening 

  • Wall Street Rally: Dow +1.31%, S&P 500 +1.08%, Nasdaq +1.55% ahead of Nvidia results.
  • GIFT Nifty Up: GIFT Nifty jumps 138 points to 23,803, signaling a strong opening.
  • Asian Markets Surge: KOSPI +4%, Nikkei +1.9%, MSCI Asia-Pacific +1.2%.
  • Oil Rebounds: Brent crude rises to $105.83 after previous session’s sharp crash.

        Stock Market Opening Bell

        • BSE Sensex: 75,659.24 | +340.85 (0.45%)
        • Nifty 50: 23,796.90 | +137.90 (0.58%)

        Indian equity benchmarks closed higher with strong buying across key sectors, lifting market sentiment. The Sensex gained over 340 points while the Nifty approached the 23,800 mark amid sustained investor optimism.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • Reliance Industries
          • HG Infra Engineering
          • Apollo Hospitals
          • Jubilant FoodWorks
          • Pace Digitek
          • GPT Infraprojects
          • Metro Brands
          • TeamLease Services
          • Sammaan Capital

          Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On May 21: HCLTech, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, IOC In Focus Ahead Of Trade

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          Stock Market On Wednesday

          Dalal Street pulled off a dramatic comeback on Wednesday after an early selloff sparked by geopolitical jitters and fears surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower as traders braced for potential disruptions in global oil supply routes. But just when panic started brewing, markets flipped the script. Reports of vessels resuming passage through the Strait helped calm nerves, triggering a steady recovery through the session. By the closing bell, both indices had clawed back more than 1% from the day’s lows to finish marginally higher. It was yet another reminder that markets love suspense, but they recover even faster when uncertainty eases.

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Also Read: Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Surges Over 540 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,830 On Weekly Expiry; Bank, IT Stocks Lead Rally

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex Springs Back, Nifty Flexes Strength As Dalal Street Turns Bright And Sunny Again
          Tags: apollo-hospitalsAsian markets todayBrent crude priceDalal StreetGIFT NiftyHG Infra Engineeringindian stock marketMarket Opening Bellmarket snapshot May 21 2026nifty todaynifty-50Reliance IndustriesSensex rallysensex todayShare market todaystock market live updatesstock market newsstock market todayWall Street Rallyweekly expiry

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex Springs Back, Nifty Flexes Strength As Dalal Street Turns Bright And Sunny Again
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