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Home > World News > Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt

Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt

A viral video from a cosplay event in Japan has triggered online debate after photographers were seen taking extremely low-angle shots of female cosplayers.

Japanese attendees at the event began filming the two women only from under their skirts (IMAGE: X)
Japanese attendees at the event began filming the two women only from under their skirts (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 19:30 IST

JAPAN VIRAL VIDEO: A video that has been circulating online for a cosplay event in Japan has caused a debate after the event was taken by cosplay attendees from very low angles, including what appears to be a shot underneath the skirts of two women. As per reports, women let the photographers take pictures from “every angle.” But numerous viewers said the conduct of some of the spectators went beyond the lines of ethics, despite the consent of participants for wide shots to be shot.

Japan’s viral video sparks outrage

In the video, multiple guys are climbing down on the ground to capture close-ups from under the cosplayer’s costume. The preview of the women’s reactions in the clip was confusing, as they seemed to be both calm and none of it.

The women in the clip seemed none the wiser and calm, which caused an array of reactions in the internet. Some users said they knew what style of photography was expected at some cosplay events in Japan, and others criticised the cosplay photographers for doing too intrusive and objectifying.

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How did the Internet react?

Japan’s Cosplay culture- what do you need to know

In Japan, cosplay culture also has a tradition of organised photo sessions for cosplaying and photographers to interact, following the rules of the event. Japanese authorities and the event organisers, however, have become more and more stringent in their rules concerning the illegal taking of photos, the photographing of inappropriate scenes, and the unauthorised taking of sexualised photos. Modern conventions have tightened their rules on camera angles, consent and personal boundaries, and helped to prevent any exploitation and to keep participants safe.

MUST READ: Where Did Italy PM Learn Hindi From? Georgia Meloni Says ‘Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai’ At Presser With PM Modi – Watch

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Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt
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Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt
Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt
Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt
Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt

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