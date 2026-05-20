Viral Video: Japanese Women Allow Photos From Every Angle, Men Film Them From Under The Skirt

JAPAN VIRAL VIDEO: A video that has been circulating online for a cosplay event in Japan has caused a debate after the event was taken by cosplay attendees from very low angles, including what appears to be a shot underneath the skirts of two women. As per reports, women let the photographers take pictures from “every angle.” But numerous viewers said the conduct of some of the spectators went beyond the lines of ethics, despite the consent of participants for wide shots to be shot.

Japan’s viral video sparks outrage

In the video, multiple guys are climbing down on the ground to capture close-ups from under the cosplayer’s costume. The preview of the women’s reactions in the clip was confusing, as they seemed to be both calm and none of it.

The women in the clip seemed none the wiser and calm, which caused an array of reactions in the internet. Some users said they knew what style of photography was expected at some cosplay events in Japan, and others criticised the cosplay photographers for doing too intrusive and objectifying.

Japonya’da bir etkinliğe Cosplay için gelen genç kızlar, “Her açıdan fotoğraflarının çekilmesine izin verdi!” Etkiliğe katılan bazı (sapık) Japonlar bunu duyunca maalesef iki kadını yalnızca eteklerinin altından görüntülemeye başladı… pic.twitter.com/zoFWmMZONq — Serkan Tanyildizi (@srkntnyldz) May 19, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Porque todos os japoneses tem esse problema com perversão? Alguém consegue me explicar de forma simples? — Jean (@jeanzeracx) May 20, 2026

진짜 더러운 놈들입니다 — 돈백이 (@donbaek2) May 20, 2026

Worst thing a man can do. I hope this happens to their sisters and mother too — French Fries 🍟 (@notmehactually) May 20, 2026

Giving permission for photos is not the same as giving permission for creepy invasive shots some people instantly ruin the atmosphere the moment they cross that line. — Kamlesh Khandhar (@Kamleshh7297) May 20, 2026

Japan’s Cosplay culture- what do you need to know

In Japan, cosplay culture also has a tradition of organised photo sessions for cosplaying and photographers to interact, following the rules of the event. Japanese authorities and the event organisers, however, have become more and more stringent in their rules concerning the illegal taking of photos, the photographing of inappropriate scenes, and the unauthorised taking of sexualised photos. Modern conventions have tightened their rules on camera angles, consent and personal boundaries, and helped to prevent any exploitation and to keep participants safe.

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