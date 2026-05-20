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Home > Regionals News > Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

Banda Heatwave: A severe heatwave has tightened its grip across north and central India, with temperatures nearing 50°C in several states. Uttar Pradesh’s Banda recorded a scorching 48.2°C on May 20, emerging as one of the hottest places in the country amid IMD’s red alert warnings. Experts say climate change, deforestation, and mining-linked ecological damage are worsening the crisis in Bundelkhand.

UP’s Banda records 48.2°C amid severe heatwave as IMD issues red alert across several north Indian states. Photo: AI.
UP’s Banda records 48.2°C amid severe heatwave as IMD issues red alert across several north Indian states. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:32 IST

Banda Heatwave: A severe heat wave has gripped the country with temperatures nearing 50°C in various north and central Indian states. Despite the onset of the southwest monsoon being close to the south coast, IMD has forecasted that heatwave-like conditions will continue in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Vidarbha in the upcoming days. Rajasthan, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and some parts of Jammu & Kashmir are also expected to witness the heatwave-like conditions.  On Wednesday, May 20, a town in UP known as Banda witnessed a record temperature of 48.2°C. The town has been recording the highest temperatures in the country in the past few days. On April 27, Banda recorded 47.6°C, breaking a 76-year-old record. The town surpassed Rajasthan’s Churu and Jaisalmer as India’s hottest places. 

Uttar Pradesh Weather: Temperatures To Rise, Severe Heat Wave Alert 

IMD had forecasted that the situation across Uttar Pradesh would worsen further on Wednesday, with the Lucknow Meteorological Centre issuing a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in several districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Mahoba, and Jhansi.The The 

Meteorological Department had predicted that temperatures in these districts are likely to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. 

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Banda Temperatures Today

Banda, a district in UP’s Bundelkhand, has emerged as the hottest place in Asia. The highest recorded temperature in the city was 49.2°C.  which was recorded in 2019 on June 10. The nights in the city have recorded a minimum temperature of 30°C. 

Banda Temperature Today (May 20): 48.2°C

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail during the day in many parts of the southern part of the state and in other regions. The nights will also be unusually hot in some places, providing no relief from the day’s heat,” Mohammad Danish, senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre, told TOI.

Banda Heatwave: Why Is This UP City Witnessing High Temperatures?

High temperatures have pushed Banda into the category of India’s most intensely heated regions. Researchers and environmental experts say Banda’s growing vulnerability is not only linked to the broader climate crisis, but also to years of ecological degradation that have weakened the natural systems once capable of moderating local temperatures.

The impact is now reshaping everyday life and livelihoods across the district. 
According to the environmental researchers, the high temperatures in Banda are connected to long-term ecological deterioration across Bundelkhand’s fragile landscape. According to studies, Banda lost nearly one-sixth of its dense forest cover between 1991 and 2022. Experts also point out the extensive mining activity that has led to the drying of rivers and reduced groundwater recharge, contributing to high temperatures in the region. 

Also Read: Weather Today (20 May, 2026) Live Updates

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Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan
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Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan
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