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Home > Business News > Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 15:17 IST

New Delhi [India], May 20: Gujarat-based producer Chanda Patel received an overwhelming response at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as her much-awaited film Tera Mera Nata was screened at the globally celebrated festival. The screening witnessed a packed audience, with cinema lovers, international guests, and industry delegates applauding the emotional depth and storytelling of the film.

The special market screening at Cannes turned into a proud moment for Indian cinema as the audience appreciated the film’s strong narrative, cultural emotions, and heartfelt performances. The applause after the screening reflected the positive reception the movie received from viewers across different countries, making Tera Mera Nata one of the talked-about Indian projects showcased during the festival. 

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 The film stars veteran actress Deepika Chikhalia along with Suraj, Pankaj Berry, and Ambika Vani in important roles. The film is directed by Savi Goel and Chanda Patel, bringing together an emotional story rooted in relationships, values, and human connections. The film is  Produced by Chanda Patel under the banner of Blue Diamond Production house LLP and CP Production.
 
 

Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

Producer Chanda Patel, who has consistently represented Indian cinema on global platforms, expressed gratitude towards the audience for showering love and appreciation on the film. She shared that Tera Mera Nata is a story deeply connected with emotions, relationships, and family values, which resonated strongly with viewers at Cannes.

The film’s presence at the international festival has already created excitement among cinema enthusiasts and the Indian film fraternity. Many attendees praised the film for carrying Indian emotions with universal appeal, making it relatable to audiences worldwide.

With the successful screening at Cannes and the strong response from the festival audience, Tera Mera Nata is now gearing up for its theatrical release very soon. Industry insiders believe the film has the potential to strike an emotional chord with the masses upon release.

Once again, Chanda Patel has made India proud on the international stage by presenting meaningful cinema at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival
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Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

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Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

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Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival
Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival
Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival
Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

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