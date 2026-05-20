Chennai Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Chennai, T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights

Chennai Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Chennai is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Chennai and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Chennai and the regions which are closer to it. In various parts including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, and OMR people are experiencing warm temperature during daytime and cloudy weather, lightning activity, moisty winds during evening caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Chennai and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India and Chennai may suffer from the continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms especially during late afternoon and nighttime hours.

Chennai Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Chennai Area Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset T. Nagar 34°C Humid with cloudy skies 05:43 AM 06:27 PM 10:56 PM 10:14 AM Velachery 33°C Rainfall chances likely 05:43 AM 06:27 PM 10:57 PM 10:15 AM Tambaram 33°C Warm with humidity 05:44 AM 06:27 PM 10:57 PM 10:15 AM Anna Nagar 34°C Sticky weather conditions 05:43 AM 06:27 PM 10:56 PM 10:14 AM OMR 32°C Cloudy with light showers 05:44 AM 06:28 PM 10:58 PM 10:16 AM Marina Beach Area 31°C Breezy and humid weather 05:43 AM 06:28 PM 10:57 PM 10:15 AM

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Humidity Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change T. Nagar 35°C 34°C Humidity increased Velachery 34°C 33°C Rainfall chances increased Tambaram 34°C 33°C Cloud cover intensified Anna Nagar 35°C 34°C Sticky weather continues OMR 33°C 32°C Sea breeze increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

The varying weather patterns prevailing in Chennai could keep on impacting daily travel, traffic flow, and other outdoor activities.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms Train Movement Local delays during heavy showers Outdoor Activities Humidity may cause discomfort Coastal Areas Gusty winds and cloud cover likely

Citizens have been asked to take their umbrellas when they are traveling and exercise caution during lightning events.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Humidity Warnings Explained

IMD has released weather alerts in Chennai and surrounding districts of Tamil Nadu owing to ongoing pre-monsoon weather systems.

Alert Type Details Rainfall Alert Moderate showers possible Thunderstorm Alert Active in isolated areas Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours Humidity Advisory Sticky conditions continue Gusty Wind Alert Coastal winds likely

Experts feel that the moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal could keep on boosting the rainfall activity in Chennai.

When Will Monsoon Reach Chennai?

Weather forecasters feel that the monsoon systems would gain strength in Tamil Nadu during late May and early June.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline Likely Monsoon Progression Late May to Early June 2026 Current Weather Pattern Active pre-monsoon conditions Main Signs Rising humidity and cloud formation Expected Relief Frequent rainfall and cooler weather

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Chennai Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 20 May 2026 28°C – 34°C Humid with rain chances 21 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Cloudy skies continue 22 May 2026 27°C – 33°C Thunderstorms possible 23 May 2026 27°C – 32°C Evening showers likely 24 May 2026 27°C – 32°C Humidity remains high 25 May 2026 27°C – 32°C Moderate rainfall possible 26 May 2026 26°C – 31°C Cloud cover increases 27 May 2026 26°C – 31°C Gusty winds and showers 28 May 2026 26°C – 31°C Frequent rainfall activity 29 May 2026 26°C – 30°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 30 May 2026 26°C – 30°C Cloudy with isolated storms 31 May 2026 25°C – 30°C Rainfall intensity may rise 1 June 2026 25°C – 29°C Cooler coastal weather 2 June 2026 25°C – 29°C Rainfall activity continues 3 June 2026 25°C – 28°C Monsoon-like weather possible

According to meteorologists, Chennai might experience humid weather conditions, cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and frequent rains in the coming days because of pre-monsoon activities becoming stronger in Tamil Nadu and southern India. Meteorologists have elaborated on the reason behind such weather conditions prevailing in Chennai, which is because of the moisture-laden winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal, high humidity levels, and unstable atmospheric conditions making cloud formation easy. The areas such as T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, and OMR may experience sticky weather conditions, lightning, gusty winds, and isolated rain showers especially during late afternoon and night time. People residing in such areas will be experiencing discomfort because of the humid weather conditions even when there is occasional rainfall. Further, meteorologists have mentioned that pre-monsoon activities prevailing in southern India will make the weather conditions worse, and rainfall intensity will start increasing gradually in the coming weeks. Moreover, frequent cloud formation and rain showers can also help people experience better weather conditions in the coming weeks.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature