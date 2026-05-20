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Home > Regionals News > Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh may continue facing rising heat, while Mussoorie and Nainital witness pleasant weather as pre-monsoon activity gradually strengthens across northern India.

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 13:38 IST

Uttarakhand is facing a very strange situation where it’s districts in the plain regions are seeing rise in temperature during daytime and while regions which are in hilly areas are experiencing cooler and more peaceful weather than the plain regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the factors which are increasing temperature in the plain regions are strong sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies are reason for the increase of temperature in the lower regions like Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. On the other hand hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital are witnessing lower temperatures than the lower regions they are also experiencing cloudy skies, cooler winds, and pleasant weather and this thing is attracting tourists from all over the northern India who are in search to get some relief from this rising summer heat. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather may trigger rainfall and thunderstorm in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. Residence on the plain region are currently experiencing extremely moisty weather and it’s causing them to be in discomfort, and the people on the hilly regions are currently experiencing chilly weather in the afternoon hours.

Dehradun Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Dehradun Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Rajpur Road 38°C Hot and sunny weather 05:19 AM 07:01 PM 11:09 PM 09:35 AM
Clement Town 37°C Warm and dry conditions 05:19 AM 07:01 PM 11:08 PM 09:34 AM
Sahastradhara 36°C Sunny with mild winds 05:20 AM 07:01 PM 11:10 PM 09:36 AM
Prem Nagar 38°C Dry afternoon heat 05:19 AM 07:00 PM 11:08 PM 09:35 AM
ISBT Area 37°C Heatwave-like weather 05:18 AM 07:00 PM 11:07 PM 09:33 AM

Haridwar Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Haridwar Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Har Ki Pauri 39°C Heatwave-like conditions 05:18 AM 07:00 PM 11:08 PM 09:34 AM
Jwalapur 38°C Hot and humid weather 05:18 AM 07:00 PM 11:07 PM 09:33 AM
Kankhal 39°C Dry and sunny conditions 05:19 AM 07:00 PM 11:08 PM 09:34 AM
SIDCUL Area 38°C Warm with strong sunlight 05:18 AM 07:00 PM 11:07 PM 09:33 AM
Bhupatwala 37°C Hot afternoon weather 05:19 AM 07:01 PM 11:09 PM 09:35 AM

Rishikesh Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Rishikesh Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Laxman Jhula 37°C Warm and dry conditions 05:19 AM 07:00 PM 11:08 PM 09:34 AM
Ram Jhula 36°C Sunny with mild humidity 05:19 AM 07:00 PM 11:08 PM 09:34 AM
Tapovan 36°C Pleasant morning weather 05:20 AM 07:01 PM 11:09 PM 09:35 AM
AIIMS Area 37°C Hot daytime conditions 05:19 AM 07:00 PM 11:08 PM 09:34 AM
Shivpuri 35°C Warm with cloudy intervals 05:20 AM 07:01 PM 11:10 PM 09:36 AM

Mussoorie Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Mussoorie Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mall Road 24°C Pleasant and cloudy weather 05:20 AM 07:01 PM 11:10 PM 09:36 AM
Library Chowk 23°C Cool with light winds 05:20 AM 07:01 PM 11:10 PM 09:36 AM
Landour 22°C Foggy and pleasant weather 05:21 AM 07:02 PM 11:11 PM 09:37 AM
Camel’s Back Road 23°C Cloudy and breezy 05:20 AM 07:01 PM 11:10 PM 09:36 AM
Kempty Falls Area 21°C Cool with cloud cover 05:21 AM 07:02 PM 11:11 PM 09:37 AM

Nainital Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Nainital Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mallital 22°C Cool with light cloud cover 05:15 AM 06:56 PM 11:03 PM 09:28 AM
Tallital 22°C Pleasant and breezy weather 05:15 AM 06:56 PM 11:03 PM 09:28 AM
Snow View Point 20°C Cool mountain weather 05:16 AM 06:57 PM 11:04 PM 09:29 AM
Bhimtal Road 23°C Mild humidity with clouds 05:15 AM 06:56 PM 11:03 PM 09:28 AM
Naina Peak Area 19°C Chilly and cloudy conditions 05:16 AM 06:57 PM 11:04 PM 09:29 AM

Haldwani Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Haldwani Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Kathgodam 33°C Warm with humidity 05:14 AM 06:56 PM 11:02 PM 09:27 AM
Rampur Road 34°C Sunny and warm weather 05:14 AM 06:56 PM 11:02 PM 09:27 AM
Tikonia Area 33°C Dry daytime conditions 05:15 AM 06:56 PM 11:03 PM 09:28 AM
Kaladhungi Road 32°C Warm with cloud cover 05:15 AM 06:57 PM 11:03 PM 09:28 AM
Mukhani 33°C Humid and sunny weather 05:14 AM 06:56 PM 11:02 PM 09:27 AM

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Heat or Pleasant Changes?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Dehradun 36°C 38°C Heat intensity increased
Haridwar 37°C 39°C Dry heat intensified
Rishikesh 35°C 37°C Sunny weather continues
Mussoorie 22°C 24°C Pleasant weather remains
Nainital 21°C 22°C Cool conditions continue

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

Uttarakhand’s fluctuating weather might keep on affecting people while traveling or going for vacations, as well as moving around the area in general.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Heavy tourist movement in hill stations
Flights Minor delays possible during cloud activity
Train Movement Heat discomfort in plains regions
Tourism Pleasant weather attracting tourists
Outdoor Activities Heat may affect daytime movement in plains

People living in lower zones have been suggested to remain hydrated and refrain from spending too much time outdoors during afternoons.

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What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Rain Warnings Explained

Weather warnings have been issued for various zones of Uttarakhand by the IMD owing to the increased temperature levels in the plains along with thunderstorm activity in the hills.

Alert Type Details
Heat Advisory Active in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh
Rainfall Chances Possible in hill regions
Thunderstorm Alert Isolated activity likely
Tourist Advisory Pleasant weather in hill stations
Humidity Levels Moderate in foothill areas

It is expected that pre-monsoon weather might gradually start appearing in the state.

When Will Monsoon Reach Uttarakhand?

Meteorologists feel that monsoon activity may start to reach Uttarakhand towards the end of June 2026 as southwest monsoon systems move closer to northern India.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline
Likely Monsoon Arrival Late June 2026
Current Weather Pattern Hot plains and pleasant hills
Main Signs Cloud formation in hill regions
Expected Relief Rainfall and cooler temperatures

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Uttarakhand Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 22°C – 39°C Hot plains and pleasant hills
21 May 2026 22°C – 39°C Dry heat continues
22 May 2026 21°C – 38°C Slight cloud formation possible
23 May 2026 21°C – 37°C Pleasant hill weather continues
24 May 2026 21°C – 37°C Thunderstorm chances in hills
25 May 2026 20°C – 36°C Cooler evenings likely
26 May 2026 20°C – 36°C Humidity may rise slightly
27 May 2026 20°C – 35°C Cloudy skies in hill stations
28 May 2026 19°C – 35°C Isolated rainfall activity
29 May 2026 19°C – 34°C Warm plains continue
30 May 2026 19°C – 34°C Evening showers possible
31 May 2026 18°C – 33°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
1 June 2026 18°C – 32°C Cooler weather likely
2 June 2026 18°C – 31°C Rainfall chances increase
3 June 2026 17°C – 30°C Pleasant weather with cloud cover

It has been suggested by meteorologists that Uttarakhand might witness warm weather conditions in plains areas while hill stations would be relatively pleasant as pre-monsoon activities slowly gain strength in northern India. It has been noted by meteorologists that high intensity sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies have been increasing temperatures in plains areas such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Haldwani, where the temperature becomes highly uncomfortable in afternoons. Simultaneously, it has been observed that Mussoorie and Nainital hill stations are experiencing cool weather conditions, cloudy skies, and pleasant winds which attract tourists seeking relief from extremely hot summer conditions in northern India. Further, it has been suggested by meteorologists that growing pre-monsoon activity might result in increased clouds and chances of rainfall in hilly areas. Such weather changes might offer temporary relief from heat conditions in some plains areas of Uttarakhand.

Also read: Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

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Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
Tags: dehradun heatwaveharidwar weather forecastmussoorie weather todaynainital temperatureuttarakhand rain alertuttarakhand weather update

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Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
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Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
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