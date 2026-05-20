Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

Uttarakhand is facing a very strange situation where it’s districts in the plain regions are seeing rise in temperature during daytime and while regions which are in hilly areas are experiencing cooler and more peaceful weather than the plain regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the factors which are increasing temperature in the plain regions are strong sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies are reason for the increase of temperature in the lower regions like Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. On the other hand hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital are witnessing lower temperatures than the lower regions they are also experiencing cloudy skies, cooler winds, and pleasant weather and this thing is attracting tourists from all over the northern India who are in search to get some relief from this rising summer heat. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather may trigger rainfall and thunderstorm in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. Residence on the plain region are currently experiencing extremely moisty weather and it’s causing them to be in discomfort, and the people on the hilly regions are currently experiencing chilly weather in the afternoon hours.
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