IPhone 18 Pro Leaks Show Four Stunning Colors And Internet Has Already Picked Its Favourite. Which One Do You Like?

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max – the upcoming Apple phones leaked on the internet recently, giving a peek into the design and the various colour variants. The leaked camera cover images going viral online show that the new iPhone series will likely come in four colours. Reports also say that Apple is likely to continue its shift from the traditional black finishes. The leaks first appeared on Chinese social media, showing that iPhone 18 Pro models may launch in Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and a new Dark Cherry shade. The camera cover visible in the leak also shows that the Pro model will continue with the large rear camera island that featured on recent Pro models. Apple is reportedly unveiling the next-gen iPhone 18 series in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Comes With A New Dark Cherry Colour

Among the new colours leaked online, Dark Cherry appears to be the most notable addition. The colour has a deep wine-red finish and is dubbed as a new exclusive option in the Pro series. Recently, Apple has introduced new generation-specific colours for its premium phone while replacing some standard shades.

The Apple Pro-series continues with the Dark Grey and Silver shades. Sky Blue shade is expected to bring a new, brighter finish to the series. Recently, the phone manufacturing giant also introduced exclusive colours, including Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange.

Apple To Continue Large Rear Camera Module In Upcoming iPhone 18 Series

According to leaked camera cover images circulating online, Apple may continue with the large rear camera island design seen on recent Pro models. The leaked cutouts indicate that the company is likely to retain a triple rear camera setup along with LiDAR and flash sensors on the upcoming Pro variants.

However, reports suggest that these leaked parts are still early-stage test components and not final production-ready units. As a result, the final material quality, finish and overall appearance of the devices could change before the official launch.

Foldable iPhone Ultra Could Debut

The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to include the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports also suggest Apple may introduce the iPhone Ultra, which is rumoured to be the company’s first foldable smartphone.

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