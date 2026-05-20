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Home > Tech and Auto News > Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit

Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit

Standard Chartered plans to cut over 7,000 jobs by 2030 as the bank expands AI adoption, with back-office roles in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru expected to be hit the hardest.

standard chartered bank layoff
standard chartered bank layoff

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 13:44 IST

Standard Chartered Bank Layoff: London-based Standard Chartered Bank is planning to cut more than 7,000 jobs within the next four years as it boosts adoption of artificial intelligence while aiming for growth. The company said on Tuesday, 19th May 2026 that it would cut around 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030, which, according to Reuters calculation, would result in more than 7,000 redundancies out of its more than 52,000 employees in such roles.

What the Bank Actually Said 

The announcement was made at an investor day event in Hong Kong. Standard Chartered’s CEO Bill Winters did not try to soften it with vague corporate language. He was quite direct about what is happening. “It’s not cost-cutting. It’s replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we’re putting in,” Winters told reporters. He also added that employees who want to stay and learn new skills will be given the chance to do so.

That phrase, “lower-value human capital,” has since spread widely and sparked a lot of anger online. And honestly, it is not hard to see why.

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Chennai & Bengaluru Will Feel It Most 

This is not just a number on a spreadsheet. The most affected roles will be in the bank’s back-office centres, including those in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur and Warsaw. These are cities where thousands of people work in operations, compliance, HR, risk reporting, and transaction processing. Exactly the kind of work that AI tools have become good at doing faster and cheaper.

Standard Chartered’s total global workforce is close to 82,000. Cutting over 7,000 from that is a significant reduction, and it lands hardest in the back-office hubs where the bulk of support work gets done.

The Bank is Actually Doing Well 

Here is what makes this story different from a typical cost-cutting announcement. Standard Chartered is not doing this because it is in trouble. The bank posted a return on tangible equity of 11.9 percent in 2025 and hit its 2026 medium-term financial targets a year ahead of schedule, bolstered by a record $18 billion in net new wealth management inflows in the first quarter.

The bank is now targeting a return on tangible equity of more than 15 per cent by 2028, rising to around 18 per cent by 2030. It also moved its goal of attracting $200 billion in net new client funds forward by a year, to 2028.

So, the jobs are not going because the business is failing. They are going because AI is making certain roles unnecessary, and the bank sees that as an opportunity to grow faster with fewer people doing back-end work.

A Pattern Forming Across Banking 

Standard Chartered is not alone in this. Japanese lender Mizuho in March unveiled up to 5,000 job cuts over a decade. Banks across the world are accelerating AI adoption, and the back office is the first place they are making cuts.

What happened on Tuesday in Hong Kong may well be a turning point. When a profitable bank publicly puts a number and a year on AI-driven job cuts, other banks will be asked why they have not done the same. The workers in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, and Warsaw are not waiting to find out. They are already paying attention.

Also Read: From Oracle To Meta: 1.5 lakh employees impacted By AI-Driven Restructuring — Is Your Job Safe?

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Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit
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Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit

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Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit
Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit
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