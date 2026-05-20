Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after arriving in Rome on Tuesday for the final stop of his five country tour. Later in the evening, both leaders took a stroll together near the well known Colosseum. Sharing pictures from the evening on X, PM Modi wrote, “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.” “We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” the PM added.

PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome

The two leaders were spotted travelling through the streets of Rome, kind of showing a friendly and informal scene that people often call “car diplomacy”, though you know it’s more nuanced. Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed Prime Minister Modi for dinner during his final stop in the Italian capital.







The viral video of PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni making rounds on the internet, in which PM Modi is dressed in a deep navy blue bandhgala suit with white churidar trousers and black shoes. Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni appears in a light pink embroidered top paired with white trousers.

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) attended a dinner hosted by his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in Rome. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) (Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/sZZRLbIqpr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026







One of the melodi moment which is viral on social media shows PM Modi and Meloni leaning against a railing above Rome’s skyline at sunset almost like they are lost in the moment and talking in low voices. It feels like a real but unforced exchange not a photo op style more like a thoughtful, sliggly, hushed debate.

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome on Tuesday, for the very last stop of his five country trip. In X, she shared a photo with PM Modi and wrote “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” Meloni shared an earlier picture with both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy which has crossed 2 million views within hours. Picture shared by Earlier in the day, PM Modi got a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora right after he arrived in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five nation tour.

Welcome to Rome, my friend! 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mUjFL4HIqY — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 19, 2026







PM Modi Visit to Rome

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first proper bilateral visit to Italy, even if her already swung by before for the G7 Summit back in 2024 and for the G20 summit three years ago. During this trip he is expected to meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the historic 17th century Villa Doria Pamphili.

After he landed in Rome, PM Modi said on X that the discussion will be centred on strengthening collaboration between India and Italy and in particular around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, in Rome, Italy. (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/h6XdXCrzSM — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026







IMEC was initiated through an agreement signed in 2023 by participating partners including the European Union and the United States. The projects looks to craft smoother trade routes linking India with the Gulf area and Europe overall.

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Italy

Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and he also witnessed some cultural performances at his hotel. PM Modi then met a child who had a big smile on his face and was excited to see him sign, PM Modi then signed an autograph for the child as he greeted him with a portrait in hand.

I am very grateful to the Indian community in Italy for the warm welcome in Rome last evening. Their deep affection for India and commitment towards strengthening India-Italy ties are truly commendable. The Indian diaspora continues to make our nation proud across the world. pic.twitter.com/YK72UPrVzZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026







Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri also met the Prime Minister and she said that she was meeting PM Modi for the second time after 2021. She further added that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had been recognised as an official religion in Italy by the Italian Parliament.

“I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission…Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here in Italy by the Italian Parliament,” she told ANI.

Also Read: Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours