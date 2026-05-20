LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

PM Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni created a viral ‘Melodi’ moment in Rome during Modi’s Italy visit. The leaders visited the Colosseum, discussed India-Italy ties, IMEC, trade, and strategic cooperation, while Meloni’s selfie with PM Modi crossed 2 million views online.

PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome. Photo: X
PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 11:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after arriving in Rome on Tuesday for the final stop of his five country tour. Later in the evening, both leaders took a stroll together near the well known Colosseum. Sharing pictures from the evening on X, PM Modi wrote, “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.” “We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” the PM added.

PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome

The two leaders were spotted travelling through the streets of Rome, kind of showing a friendly and informal scene that people often call “car diplomacy”, though you know it’s more nuanced. Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed Prime Minister Modi for dinner during his final stop in the Italian capital. 



The viral video of PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni making rounds on the internet, in which PM Modi is dressed in a deep navy blue bandhgala suit with white churidar trousers and black shoes. Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni appears in a light pink embroidered top paired with white trousers. 



One of the melodi moment which is viral on social media shows PM Modi and Meloni leaning against a railing above Rome’s skyline at sunset almost like they are lost in the moment and talking in low voices. It feels like a real but unforced exchange not a photo op style more like a thoughtful, sliggly, hushed debate. 

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome on Tuesday, for the very last stop of his five country trip. In X, she shared a photo with PM Modi and wrote “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” Meloni shared an earlier picture with both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy which has crossed 2 million views within hours. Picture shared by Earlier in the day, PM Modi got a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora right after he arrived in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five nation tour. 



PM Modi Visit to Rome 

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first proper bilateral visit to Italy, even if her already swung by before for the G7 Summit back in 2024 and for the G20 summit three years ago. During this trip he is expected to meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the historic 17th century Villa Doria Pamphili. 

After he landed in Rome, PM Modi said on X that the discussion will be centred on strengthening collaboration between India and Italy and in particular around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).



IMEC was initiated through an agreement signed in 2023 by participating partners including the European Union and the United States. The projects looks to craft smoother trade routes linking India with the Gulf area and Europe overall. 

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Italy

Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and he also witnessed some cultural performances at his hotel. PM Modi then met a child who had a big smile on his face and was excited to see him sign, PM Modi then signed an autograph for the child as he greeted him with a portrait in hand.  



Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri also met the Prime Minister and she said that she was meeting PM Modi for the second time after 2021. She further added that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had been recognised as an official religion in Italy by the Italian Parliament. 

“I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission…Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here in Italy by the Italian Parliament,” she told ANI.

Also Read: Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral
Tags: giorgia meloniGiorgia Meloni husbandGiorgia Meloni PM ModiIndia Italy relationsMelodiMelodi momentMeloni selfie with ModiPM Modi Italy visitPM Modi Rome visitRome Visit

RELATED News

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

“Will My Child Be Okay?”- 5,000+ Children Later, Indore’s Urjasvini Has a Clear Answer for Every Parent Asking That Question

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

Engineer Sells Child Porn For Rs 350, Earns Rs 2 Crore From Telegram Before Getting Arrested

Did PM Modi Recreate Rehman Dakait’s Dhurandhar Entry In UAE? Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Home Design Ideas for a Stylish and Functional Living Space

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closing Soon: Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in:, Check Direct Link, Fee Payment Rules and Required Documents

Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

Trump And His Family’s Tax Records Will Never Be Probed Again. Here’s Why

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral
Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral
Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral
Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS