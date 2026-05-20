Engineer Sells Child Porn For Rs 350, Earns Rs 2 Crore From Telegram Before Getting Arrested

An engineer has been arrested by the police of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district for running Telegram channels which are allegedly disseminating explicit and humiliating content against minors. According to police, the accused had earned almost ₹2.5 crore from illegal online activities.

The police officials said that the accused, an engineer from Prayagraj, allegedly set up several Telegram channels for distributing obscene photographs and videos among school-going children.

According to the police, the users were allegedly baited to pay around ₹350 each for the videos after subscribing to the channels.

Vikas Singh- The UP engineer who used to sell obscene child videos via Telegram

Police Action After Intelligence Input

The investigation was initiated after the police received intelligence that lurid content had been widely circulated among minors on encrypted social messaging platforms. Once an initial case was registered following a complaint from Hardoi Kotwali police station’s Sub-Inspector Roshan Singh, the cyber team of the Police traced the incident to the accused engineer. They could finally arrest him, police officials said.

They added that the accused might have targeted several minors through this online network, and that they are currently scrutinising the digital devices and internet accounts belonging to the accused. They also want to identify details about the money movement as well, add officials.

₹2.5 Crore Is Under Scanner

Investigators said they found around ₹2.5 crore deposited in three different bank accounts linked to the engineer. According to them, the money might have come from subscription payments and other illegal online activities run by the channels.

The officials said that forensic examination of the seized electronic gadgets and banking details are under way. Multiple new charges under cybercrime and child protection laws may be added if the investigation brings about new facts.

The police officials said that they at present are also trying to identify whether more people were involved in running or even promoting the channels. They added that the investigation is on, and more arrests could happen when they trace a wider network.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on police statements and media reports available at the time of writing. The allegations against the accused have not yet been proven in court, and the investigation is currently ongoing. Authorities are examining digital evidence, financial records, and other materials related to the case. All individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty under the law.