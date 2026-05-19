Skoda Epiq e-SUV Unveiled: Check Expected India Launch, Battery Range, Fast Charging Speed And Full Features

Skoda has officially unveiled the all-new Skoda Epiq in Zurich, Switzerland, adding a major new model to its growing global electric vehicle portfolio. The Skoda Epiq is now the smallest fully electric passenger car ever to wear the Skoda badge and is expected to become the company’s most affordable EV yet. One of the biggest highlights of the Skoda Epiq is that the company claims it could achieve price parity with the petrol-powered Kamiq in “many markets”, which could make EV ownership more accessible to buyers. The Skoda Epiq also becomes the first production model to use Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language and the first Skoda vehicle to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform. The new electric SUV will be offered with multiple battery choices, modern technology features, advanced safety systems and vehicle-to-home charging capabilities.

Fresh design language gives the SUV a cleaner and more futuristic look

Reports say that the Skoda Epiq introduces several firsts for the Czech carmaker. It features the brand’s new Modern Solid design philosophy, giving the compact electric SUV a sharper and cleaner appearance. The SUV gets distinctive T-shaped lighting elements at both the front and rear. The daytime running lights are positioned above the main headlight clusters, adding a modern touch to the front design.

Dimension-wise, the Skoda Epiq measures 4,171 mm in length, 1,798 mm in width and 1,581 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,601 mm. Buyers will get wheel options ranging from 17-inch to 19-inch units. Skoda has also worked on aerodynamics carefully, and the Epiq has a drag coefficient of 0.275 Cd to improve efficiency and range.

Two battery options offered with up to 440-kilometre driving range

Reports say that the Skoda Epiq will be available with two battery pack options globally. The base model uses a 38.5 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery, while the higher variant gets a larger 55 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery pack. Every version of the Skoda Epiq comes with a single electric motor driving the front wheels.

The LFP battery variants produce between 114 bhp and 133 bhp along with 267 Nm torque. These models have a top speed of 150 kmph and offer a claimed range of 310 kilometres on a full charge. The more powerful NMC battery version produces 208 bhp and 290 Nm torque. Its top speed increases to 160 kmph, while the driving range goes up to 440 kilometres. Skoda also confirmed that this version can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Interior focuses on physical controls, smart storage and daily usability

Inside, the Skoda Epiq gets a simple and uncluttered dashboard layout with straight lines and practical design elements. Unlike many modern EVs, Skoda has retained full physical switches for important functions, something many buyers still prefer.

According to reports, the dashboard is dominated by a 13-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system. The two-spoke steering wheel also features physical buttons. Other highlights include a floating wireless phone charger, front and rear USB-C ports, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster and an optional panoramic sunroof. Skoda claims the Epiq offers 475 litres of boot space along with a small 25-litre front storage compartment, which can be used for storing charging cables and small items.

Safety tech and India launch plans remain key talking points

The Skoda Epiq comes equipped with seven airbags as standard, including a centre airbag, along with disc brakes on all four wheels. The SUV also gets several advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS features. Some key systems include crossroad assist, which uses front bumper radars to warn drivers about vehicles approaching from the side, and an upgraded driver alert system that tracks eye movements using a camera integrated into the rear-view mirror. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane change assist and multiple parking assist systems are also included, according to reports.

As of now, Skoda has not confirmed whether the Skoda Epiq will launch in India. The company has earlier hinted at developing a locally built EV for India to rival models like the Nexon EV, though it remains unclear if that project, earlier targeted for 2027, is still on schedule.

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