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Home > Business News > Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive

Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive

Starbucks is letting people go again in the United States. They are cutting hundreds of jobs at their offices. This is part of the plan that CEO Brian Niccol has to get Starbucks on track, which he calls the "Back to Starbucks" plan. Starbucks is also closing some of their offices in parts of the country to make things simpler and save money on its operations.

Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:46 IST

Starbucks Corporation is letting people go in the United States. This is because the company wants to change how it works and make it more efficient. The person in charge, CEO Brian Niccol is making these changes. The company is getting rid of hundreds of jobs in its offices. Closing some offices in different cities. This is all part of a plan to make Starbucks better and more profitable in the long run. The latest news about people losing their jobs is part of a plan called “Back to Starbucks”. This plan is trying to get Starbucks on track after it had some problems. The company had trouble with people not buying as much coffee as they used to, and other companies were selling coffee too.

Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs Are Affected

Starbucks is letting go of around 300 people who work in its offices in the US. Some of these people work at the office in Seattle, and some work from home. Some high-level employees, like managers and vice presidents are also losing their jobs. The people who are losing their jobs will be told soon. This will start happening in July 2026. Will continue into 2027. Starbucks has already told the government about the jobs that will be cut.

Regional Offices Will Close

Starbucks is also closing some of its offices in cities like Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Burbank, California. Some people who work in these offices might be able to work from home . Starbucks will still have big offices in Seattle, New York and Nashville. The company just got an office in Nashville and it plans to use it to run its business.

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CEO Brian Niccols Plan For Starbucks

This is the time that Starbucks has cut jobs since Brian Niccol became the CEO. He wants to make the company more efficient and simpler. As part of his plan, Starbucks has changed its menu, closed some offices, hired people to work in its coffee shops and made its stores look nicer. The company wants to get more people to come to its coffee shops. Starbucks says that it is making these changes so it can grow and make money in the long run.

Starbucks Is Still Having Trouble

Starbucks is not the company that is having trouble. Many companies that sell food and other things are having problems because people are not buying as much as they used to. They are also having trouble with prices going up and people wanting things. Even though Starbucks is letting people go it recently said that its business in the US is getting better. More people are coming to its coffee shops. It is making more money.

Starbucks Is Looking At Its Workforce Around The World

The company is also looking at its offices in countries to see if it can make any changes.. It has not said anything about cutting jobs in other countries yet. Some experts think that Starbucks is doing what many other big companies are doing. They are trying to spend money on offices and more money, on digital things and making their customers happy.

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Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive
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Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive

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Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US Amid Major Restructuring Drive
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