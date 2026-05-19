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Home > Sports News > Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here

Portugal announced their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad with Cristiano Ronaldo set for a historic sixth World Cup appearance. Roberto Martinez included Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, and Joao Felix as Portugal prepares for Group K clashes against DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix among star studded Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@selecaoportugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix among star studded Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@selecaoportugal

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 18:19 IST

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Portugal unveiled its 27-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Managed by Roberto Martinez, the squad features one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran forward will be playing in his sixth FIFA World Cup. The squad also features the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, and other key players in a star-studded lineup. Placed in Group K, Portugal will kick off their campaign on the 17th of June. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 being set to be played in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada, the Portuguese team will be playing two of its three group stage games in Houston, USA.

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Roberto Martinez’s side



Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo, Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Fixtures

Match Day Opponent Venue / City Date (IST) Kick-Off Time (IST)
Match 1 DR Congo NRG Stadium, Houston Wednesday, June 17, 2026 22:30
Match 2 Uzbekistan NRG Stadium, Houston Tuesday, June 23, 2026 22:30
Match 3 Colombia Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Sunday, June 28, 2026 05:00

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo to play sixth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo created history as he became the first player to be named in six FIFA World Cup squads. However, it is expected that his arch-rival at the top, Lionel Messi, will soon join him, having played five FIFA World Cups, and could be named in Argentina’s Squad for the upcoming edition of the mega international event. Having played his first World Cup in 2006, Ronaldo has been an integral part of the Portugal team since then in the international tournament. 

It has not been a great time for the winger at World Cups. In six editions, Ronaldo has managed to score eight goals at the FIFA World Cup, with his first goal coming in the 2006 edition. He scored four goals, including a hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup, while scoring a single goal each in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. 

Also Read: Neymar’s Emotional Reaction to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Selection Goes Viral | Watch Video

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Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here
Tags: Bernardo SilvaBruno Fernandescristiano ronaldoJoao FelixPortugal FIFA World Cup 2026 squadPortugal World Cup squadRoberto MartinezRuben DiasVitinha

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Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here

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Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here
Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here
Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here
Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here

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