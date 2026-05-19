FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico National Football Team, Squad, FIFA Ranking, Head-to-Head & Tournament Records

Mexico national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (May 19, 2026): The Mexico national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification process has already gained significant traction among football fans all over the world. Commonly referred to as “El Tri,” Mexico will participate in the FIFA World Cup as one of the host nations, together with the USA and Canada. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will go down in history as the first time Mexico hosts the competition for the third time, following previous hosting in 1970 and 1986. Mexico continues to be among the best teams in the CONCACAF region and will try to capitalize on home advantage in the forthcoming competition. As per the most recent FIFA Men’s World Rankings issued in April 2026, Mexico ranks 15th in the world. The Mexico national football team is managed by Javier Aguirre, while West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez is the current captain of the team.

Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Squad

Aguirre revealed a list of 55 preliminary squad members ahead of the tournament. One of the experienced goalkeepers who made it into the team is Guillermo Ochoa, and he may play in his sixth FIFA World Cup. Some of the other prominent names in the team are Edson Alvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Santiago Giménez, Cesar Montes, Alexis Vega, and Orbelín Pineda. Two young players who made the cut are Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas.

Expected Core Players

Mexico FIFA World Cup Record

Mexico has appeared in 18 FIFA World Cup tournaments, including the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which means they are among the teams that have appeared in the World Cup more than any other team. Their highest finishes were in 1970 and 1986, where they reached the quarter finals playing at home.

Since 1994 up until 2018, Mexico reached the round of 16 in seven straight World Cup appearances but could not go beyond that stage. In their 2022 World Cup appearance, they did not make it out of the group stage.

Mexico World Cup Statistics

Record Statistics World Cup Appearances 18 Best Finish Quarter-finals (1970, 1986) FIFA Ranking (April 2026) 15th Most Caps Andrés Guardado (180) Top Scorer Javier Hernández (52 goals)

Head-to-Head Records

Mexico has traditionally been one of the best sides in the CONCACAF zone. The competition between the Mexican and USA men’s national soccer teams is one of the fiercest rivalries in North American football. In addition, the Mexico national football team has had fierce competition with the Argentina national football team and Brazil national football team in FIFA tournaments.

The Mexico national team won over the United States 2–0 in a friendly match held in October 2024.

Given the home advantage, experienced players, and familiarity with playing on their own turf, Mexico will seek to build on their traditional quarterfinal performances and make a breakthrough in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

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