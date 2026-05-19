FIFA World Cup 2026: Czech Republic National Football Team, Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Football History

FIFA World Cup 2026, Czech Republic National Football Team: The Czech Republic national football team carries on its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign under the management of Ivan Hašek. The Czech Republic is one of the most competitive football teams in Europe and still produces talented footballers who play in various European leagues. Currently, midfielder Tomáš Souček leads the team as its captain, whereas striker Patrik Schick plays an important role in attacking for the national team. According to FIFA Men’s World Ranking, issued on April 3, 2025, the Czech Republic ranks 39th in the world. Several Czech footballers play in top European leagues, such as Tomáš Souček, captain of West Ham United, Patrik Schick, striker of Bayer Leverkusen, and Vladimír Coufal, defender of West Ham United.

Czech Republic National Team Players

Recently, the Czech Republic teams have had a combination of seasoned players and young players who have been playing in both domestic and European football leagues.

Recent Core Squad Players

Goalkeepers: Jindřich Staněk, Tomáš Vaclík

Defenders: Vladimír Coufal, Robin Hranáč, David Zima

Midfielders: Tomáš Souček, Antonín Barák, Lukáš Provod

Forwards: Patrik Schick, Adam Hložek, Jan Kuchta

Czech Republic FIFA World Cup History

The Czech Republic has participated in the FIFA World Cup once as an independent country, qualifying for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. However, the team failed to progress past the group stages despite winning their first game against the United States.

Moreover, the football history of the Czech Republic includes former Czechoslovakia, which was one of the most successful national teams in Europe throughout history. Czechoslovakia finished as the runner-up in two FIFA World Cups in 1934 and 1962.

On the other hand, the Czech Republic had greater success in the UEFA European Championship where it advanced to the final of UEFA Euro 1996 only to lose to Germany. In addition, the Czech Republic qualified for the semi-final of UEFA Euro 2004. Furthermore, the Czech Republic advanced to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2020, beating the Netherlands in the Round of 16 before losing to Denmark.

Czech Republic Football Team Stats

Record Statistics FIFA World Cup Appearances 1 Best FIFA World Cup Finish Group Stage (2006) Best Czechoslovakia Finish Runners-up (1934, 1962) FIFA Ranking (April 2025) 39th Current Coach Ivan Hašek Captain Tomáš Souček

Head-to-Head Records

The Czech Republic has many rivalries with some other European nations, including Slovakia, Poland, and Germany. The rivalry with Slovakia is particularly important as both these nations were originally a part of Czechoslovakia but became separate nations in 1993.

The Czech Republic has been able to maintain itself as a competitive nation in European football due to its young talent, along with experienced players playing in some of Europe’s top leagues. Players such as Tomáš Souček and Patrik Schick are among the many who play for the national team of the Czech Republic, and thus, they will strive to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.