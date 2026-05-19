Western Railway Begins Massive Demolition Drive In Bandra East As Nearly 400 Illegal Structures Face Removal

WESTERN RAILWAY DEMOLITION: On Tuesday, May 19, the authorities in Mumbai, in Bandra East, began the mass demolition of around 400 illegal huts and encroachments in the Garib Nagar locality, near the Bandra railway station, as well as other areas, in the city. Western Railway, along with police teams and local authorities are conducting the large-scale action as part of an encroachment removal activity. The Delhi demolition drive in Gurgaon had mixed responses from the residents. Some welcomed the taking back of the public space, while others complained about the rushed nature of the operation; they said they were not given enough time to react.

Locals express frustration

The frustration of those who were affected resulted from many structures having been in use for decades. Some residents were not enthusiastic about the measures being enforced, as they felt they were not equally applied, adding to the challenges of the large-scale action.

Heavily tensed over the operation, residents have been protesting while police and railway security officials have been deployed in force in the region till May 23. Police presence has been increased throughout Bandra and adjoining areas to ensure law and order during the demolition work. Bulldozers and a demolition crew also entered the highly populated area, and barricades were erected around the area.

Video posted on the scene showed multiple unauthorised buildings being demolished and large numbers of security personnel on hand to stop any incident. The officials say that public areas and railway land in the vicinity of the unauthorised hutments were being used for years and that railway operations and movement in the area were impacted.

Bandra Encroachment Clearance Drive: A Step Towards Safer & Future-Ready Rail Infrastructure 🚆 Police personnel, railway staff, and on-ground workers are working tirelessly to ensure the smooth, safe, and orderly execution of this important demolition drive. Their dedicated… pic.twitter.com/QX3jj6ERAs — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 19, 2026

Why is the demolition being carried out?

Western Railway has stated that it is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in coordination with the civic administration, Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) to maintain law and order during the anti-encroachment drive, news agency ANI, quoting the railway authorities, reported.

During the operation, almost 400 illegal buildings have been identified for removal, authorities said. The demolition drive is one of the most significant anti-encroachment drives that have been undertaken in Mumbai in the past few months. Authorities have called on people to cooperate with them in the clearance.

The ongoing demolition drive, being undertaken as per the Hon’ble Bombay High Court’s directions and due legal process, is a major step towards reclaiming Railway land long held back from serving its intended public purpose. Approximately 500 illegally occupied structures… pic.twitter.com/EmvxTZOmPf — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 19, 2026

The clearance is associated with Western Railway’s long-awaited project for the extension of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Santacruz and Mumbai Central. Railway authorities have stated that the expansion will be needed to alleviate congestion on the suburban railway system in Mumbai and improve train movements on one of the most congested corridors in the country.

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