India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): India is currently dominating global heat charts in a shocking way this Tuesday afternoon. According to recent weather reports, many of the world’s hottest cities today are from India, with Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region emerging as one of the worst-affected areas globally. Several parts of northern India are witnessing extreme summer conditions, where temperatures have crossed 45°C, while some cities are nearing 48°C. The intense heatwave is making daily commuting and outdoor activities extremely difficult for people across the country. Delhi has now entered the list of major heatwave hotspots, with temperatures rising up to 44.6°C in some areas. The national capital and nearby NCR regions are also facing severe heatwave-like conditions as dry winds and scorching sunlight continue affecting normal life. Weather experts believe the ongoing rise in temperatures may continue over the coming days if strong pre-monsoon activity does not develop across northern India.
Top Indian Cities Recording Extreme Temperatures Today
|City
|Recorded Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Wardha
|46.5°C
|Severe heatwave
|Amravati
|46.4°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Akola
|46.3°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Yavatmal
|45.4°C
|Intense dry heat
|Nagpur
|44.4°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Delhi
|43.4°C – 45°C
|Severe summer heat
|Chandrapur
|43.8°C
|Scorching daytime temperatures
Several cities from Vidarbha made the list of India’s hottest cities owing to hot conditions coupled with no rain or drought-like situations.
Why Temperatures Are Rising Across India
Meteorologists think that high-speed, dry northerly winds, clear skies, and the sun’s consistent heating are contributing to the sudden rise in temperatures in various parts of the globe. The lack of precipitation and humidity in the air means no cooling mechanism can occur.
|Main Reason
|Impact on Weather
|Dry northwesterly winds
|Rapid increase in daytime temperatures
|Clear skies
|Direct sunlight and heat buildup
|Low humidity levels
|Reduced atmospheric cooling
|Lack of rainfall
|Prolonged heatwave conditions
|Heatwave circulation
|Continuous temperature rise
According to health experts, exposure to direct sunlight during the afternoon can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat stroke, particularly for children, the aged, and outdoor workers.
Delhi Among Major Heatwave Hotspots
The temperature in Delhi reached one of the highest marks of the season as it went past 43 degrees Celsius in some places and even more than 44 degrees Celsius in others. Yellow Alert has been declared by IMD as the city continues experiencing heatwave conditions for the next few days.
|Delhi Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Delhi Safdarjung
|43.4°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Ridge
|44.6°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Ayanagar
|44.4°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|Palam
|43.5°C
|Heatwave-like weather
|Najafgarh
|43.8°C
|Intense dry heat
|Rohini
|43.7°C
|Hot and uncomfortable weather
|Dwarka
|43.6°C
|Severe summer heat
|Pitampura
|43.3°C
|Sunny and extremely hot
|Punjabi Bagh
|43.4°C
|Dry and harsh weather
|Janakpuri
|43.2°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Karol Bagh
|43.1°C
|Warm and dry atmosphere
|Connaught Place
|42.7°C
|Extremely sunny conditions
|Lajpat Nagar
|42.9°C
|Intense afternoon heat
|Saket
|42.9°C
|Severe daytime temperatures
|Mayur Vihar
|42.8°C
|Hot and dry weather
|Vasant Kunj
|43.0°C
|Sunny with strong heat
|Chanakyapuri
|42.8°C
|Dry and uncomfortable weather
|Kalkaji
|43.1°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Shahdara
|43.2°C
|Harsh summer heat
|Narela
|43.9°C
|Severe dry heatwave conditions
Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Noida Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Noida Sector 18
|43.2°C
|Extremely hot and sunny
|Sector 62
|43.5°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Sector 137
|43.1°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|Pari Chowk
|42.9°C
|Dry and uncomfortable weather
|Noida Extension
|43.4°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Sector 75
|43.0°C
|Sunny with strong heat
|Sector 93
|43.2°C
|Intense afternoon heat
|Botanical Garden
|42.8°C
|Hot and dry weather
|Sector 50
|43.1°C
|Harsh summer conditions
|Jewar
|43.6°C
|Severe dry heat
Gurgaon Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Gurugram Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Gurugram Cyber City
|44.1°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Sohna Road
|43.8°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Golf Course Road
|43.7°C
|Sunny and scorching weather
|Udyog Vihar
|43.9°C
|Intense daytime heat
|MG Road
|43.5°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Sector 56
|43.4°C
|Dry and uncomfortable weather
|DLF Phase 3
|43.6°C
|Harsh summer heat
|Palam Vihar
|43.3°C
|Extremely warm conditions
|Sector 29
|43.5°C
|Hot and sunny weather
|Manesar
|44.2°C
|Severe dry heatwave
Ghaziabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Ghaziabad Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Ghaziabad Indirapuram
|43.3°C
|Extremely hot weather
|Vaishali
|43.1°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Raj Nagar Extension
|43.4°C
|Scorching heat and sunny skies
|Kaushambi
|42.8°C
|Harsh afternoon heat
|Sahibabad
|43.2°C
|Severe dry heat conditions
|Vasundhara
|43.0°C
|Hot and uncomfortable weather
|Crossings Republik
|43.1°C
|Dry and sunny conditions
|Mohan Nagar
|42.9°C
|Warm and dry atmosphere
|Loni
|43.5°C
|Severe heatwave-like weather
|Kavi Nagar
|43.2°C
|Intense summer heat
Faridabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Faridabad Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Faridabad NIT Area
|43.6°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Ballabgarh
|43.4°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Sector 15
|43.1°C
|Sunny and scorching weather
|Surajkund
|42.9°C
|Intense daytime heat
|Greater Faridabad
|43.5°C
|Severe heatwave-like conditions
|Old Faridabad
|43.2°C
|Dry and uncomfortable weather
|Sector 21C
|43.0°C
|Hot and sunny atmosphere
|Neharpar
|43.4°C
|Harsh summer conditions
|Greenfield Colony
|43.1°C
|Extremely warm weather
|Badkhal
|43.3°C
|Severe dry heat continues
Heatwave Impact Across India
The increasing heat is starting to affect people’s lives in various parts of India. People working outdoors, traveling, delivering items, and selling things on the streets are among those hardest hit by the extreme weather conditions.
|Sector Affected
|Impact
|Public Health
|Increased dehydration and heat-related illness cases
|Transport Movement
|Difficult daytime commuting
|Outdoor Workers
|Higher exposure to heatstroke risks
|Schools & Markets
|Reduced afternoon activity
The officials in several Indian states witnessing the effects of heatwave conditions in various cities have asked the locals to be cautious as the temperature has started rising at an alarming rate in the cities. According to weather experts, one needs to drink plenty of fluids to keep oneself hydrated as exposure to excessive heat can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, nausea, dizziness, and sometimes heat strokes. Apart from drinking plenty of fluids, one should wear cotton clothes, carry water bottles whenever moving out in the sun, and refrain from performing any strenuous activity during afternoon hours. It has also been recommended that people need to pay attention to the warnings provided by weather departments and IMD alerts regarding temperature and weather disturbances, which can be life-threatening for several individuals. In various Indian cities, the authorities along with hospitals have remained on alert owing to the fact that if the temperature continues to rise in the upcoming days, cases of heat illnesses will increase significantly. In addition to taking precautions, people have also been instructed not to leave their pets unattended and refrain from keeping young children locked in parked cars.
Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.