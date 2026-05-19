India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): India is currently dominating global heat charts in a shocking way this Tuesday afternoon. According to recent weather reports, many of the world’s hottest cities today are from India, with Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region emerging as one of the worst-affected areas globally. Several parts of northern India are witnessing extreme summer conditions, where temperatures have crossed 45°C, while some cities are nearing 48°C. The intense heatwave is making daily commuting and outdoor activities extremely difficult for people across the country. Delhi has now entered the list of major heatwave hotspots, with temperatures rising up to 44.6°C in some areas. The national capital and nearby NCR regions are also facing severe heatwave-like conditions as dry winds and scorching sunlight continue affecting normal life. Weather experts believe the ongoing rise in temperatures may continue over the coming days if strong pre-monsoon activity does not develop across northern India.

Top Indian Cities Recording Extreme Temperatures Today

City Recorded Temperature Weather Condition Wardha 46.5°C Severe heatwave Amravati 46.4°C Extremely hot and dry Akola 46.3°C Heatwave conditions continue Yavatmal 45.4°C Intense dry heat Nagpur 44.4°C Heatwave-like conditions Delhi 43.4°C – 45°C Severe summer heat Chandrapur 43.8°C Scorching daytime temperatures

Several cities from Vidarbha made the list of India’s hottest cities owing to hot conditions coupled with no rain or drought-like situations.

Why Temperatures Are Rising Across India

Meteorologists think that high-speed, dry northerly winds, clear skies, and the sun’s consistent heating are contributing to the sudden rise in temperatures in various parts of the globe. The lack of precipitation and humidity in the air means no cooling mechanism can occur.

Main Reason Impact on Weather Dry northwesterly winds Rapid increase in daytime temperatures Clear skies Direct sunlight and heat buildup Low humidity levels Reduced atmospheric cooling Lack of rainfall Prolonged heatwave conditions Heatwave circulation Continuous temperature rise

According to health experts, exposure to direct sunlight during the afternoon can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat stroke, particularly for children, the aged, and outdoor workers.

Delhi Among Major Heatwave Hotspots

The temperature in Delhi reached one of the highest marks of the season as it went past 43 degrees Celsius in some places and even more than 44 degrees Celsius in others. Yellow Alert has been declared by IMD as the city continues experiencing heatwave conditions for the next few days.

Delhi Region Temperature Weather Condition Delhi Safdarjung 43.4°C Extremely hot and dry Ridge 44.6°C Severe heatwave conditions Ayanagar 44.4°C Scorching daytime heat Palam 43.5°C Heatwave-like weather Najafgarh 43.8°C Intense dry heat Rohini 43.7°C Hot and uncomfortable weather Dwarka 43.6°C Severe summer heat Pitampura 43.3°C Sunny and extremely hot Punjabi Bagh 43.4°C Dry and harsh weather Janakpuri 43.2°C Heatwave conditions continue Karol Bagh 43.1°C Warm and dry atmosphere Connaught Place 42.7°C Extremely sunny conditions Lajpat Nagar 42.9°C Intense afternoon heat Saket 42.9°C Severe daytime temperatures Mayur Vihar 42.8°C Hot and dry weather Vasant Kunj 43.0°C Sunny with strong heat Chanakyapuri 42.8°C Dry and uncomfortable weather Kalkaji 43.1°C Heatwave-like conditions Shahdara 43.2°C Harsh summer heat Narela 43.9°C Severe dry heatwave conditions

Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Noida Region Temperature Weather Condition Noida Sector 18 43.2°C Extremely hot and sunny Sector 62 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions Sector 137 43.1°C Scorching daytime heat Pari Chowk 42.9°C Dry and uncomfortable weather Noida Extension 43.4°C Severe heatwave conditions Sector 75 43.0°C Sunny with strong heat Sector 93 43.2°C Intense afternoon heat Botanical Garden 42.8°C Hot and dry weather Sector 50 43.1°C Harsh summer conditions Jewar 43.6°C Severe dry heat

Gurgaon Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Gurugram Region Temperature Weather Condition Gurugram Cyber City 44.1°C Extremely hot and dry Sohna Road 43.8°C Severe heatwave conditions Golf Course Road 43.7°C Sunny and scorching weather Udyog Vihar 43.9°C Intense daytime heat MG Road 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions Sector 56 43.4°C Dry and uncomfortable weather DLF Phase 3 43.6°C Harsh summer heat Palam Vihar 43.3°C Extremely warm conditions Sector 29 43.5°C Hot and sunny weather Manesar 44.2°C Severe dry heatwave

Ghaziabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Ghaziabad Region Temperature Weather Condition Ghaziabad Indirapuram 43.3°C Extremely hot weather Vaishali 43.1°C Heatwave conditions continue Raj Nagar Extension 43.4°C Scorching heat and sunny skies Kaushambi 42.8°C Harsh afternoon heat Sahibabad 43.2°C Severe dry heat conditions Vasundhara 43.0°C Hot and uncomfortable weather Crossings Republik 43.1°C Dry and sunny conditions Mohan Nagar 42.9°C Warm and dry atmosphere Loni 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like weather Kavi Nagar 43.2°C Intense summer heat

Faridabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Faridabad Region Temperature Weather Condition Faridabad NIT Area 43.6°C Extremely hot and dry Ballabgarh 43.4°C Heatwave conditions continue Sector 15 43.1°C Sunny and scorching weather Surajkund 42.9°C Intense daytime heat Greater Faridabad 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like conditions Old Faridabad 43.2°C Dry and uncomfortable weather Sector 21C 43.0°C Hot and sunny atmosphere Neharpar 43.4°C Harsh summer conditions Greenfield Colony 43.1°C Extremely warm weather Badkhal 43.3°C Severe dry heat continues

Heatwave Impact Across India

The increasing heat is starting to affect people’s lives in various parts of India. People working outdoors, traveling, delivering items, and selling things on the streets are among those hardest hit by the extreme weather conditions.

Sector Affected Impact Public Health Increased dehydration and heat-related illness cases Transport Movement Difficult daytime commuting Outdoor Workers Higher exposure to heatstroke risks Schools & Markets Reduced afternoon activity

The officials in several Indian states witnessing the effects of heatwave conditions in various cities have asked the locals to be cautious as the temperature has started rising at an alarming rate in the cities. According to weather experts, one needs to drink plenty of fluids to keep oneself hydrated as exposure to excessive heat can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, nausea, dizziness, and sometimes heat strokes. Apart from drinking plenty of fluids, one should wear cotton clothes, carry water bottles whenever moving out in the sun, and refrain from performing any strenuous activity during afternoon hours. It has also been recommended that people need to pay attention to the warnings provided by weather departments and IMD alerts regarding temperature and weather disturbances, which can be life-threatening for several individuals. In various Indian cities, the authorities along with hospitals have remained on alert owing to the fact that if the temperature continues to rise in the upcoming days, cases of heat illnesses will increase significantly. In addition to taking precautions, people have also been instructed not to leave their pets unattended and refrain from keeping young children locked in parked cars.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert