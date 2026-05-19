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Home > India News > India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

India records several of the world’s hottest cities today as temperatures near 48°C in many regions. Delhi, Vidarbha, Nagpur, Akola, and Wardha remain under severe heatwave alerts amid rising temperatures.

India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert
India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:10 IST

India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): India is currently dominating global heat charts in a shocking way this Tuesday afternoon. According to recent weather reports, many of the world’s hottest cities today are from India, with Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region emerging as one of the worst-affected areas globally. Several parts of northern India are witnessing extreme summer conditions, where temperatures have crossed 45°C, while some cities are nearing 48°C. The intense heatwave is making daily commuting and outdoor activities extremely difficult for people across the country. Delhi has now entered the list of major heatwave hotspots, with temperatures rising up to 44.6°C in some areas. The national capital and nearby NCR regions are also facing severe heatwave-like conditions as dry winds and scorching sunlight continue affecting normal life. Weather experts believe the ongoing rise in temperatures may continue over the coming days if strong pre-monsoon activity does not develop across northern India.

Top Indian Cities Recording Extreme Temperatures Today

City Recorded Temperature Weather Condition
Wardha 46.5°C Severe heatwave
Amravati 46.4°C Extremely hot and dry
Akola 46.3°C Heatwave conditions continue
Yavatmal 45.4°C Intense dry heat
Nagpur 44.4°C Heatwave-like conditions
Delhi 43.4°C – 45°C Severe summer heat
Chandrapur 43.8°C Scorching daytime temperatures

Several cities from Vidarbha made the list of India’s hottest cities owing to hot conditions coupled with no rain or drought-like situations.

Why Temperatures Are Rising Across India

Meteorologists think that high-speed, dry northerly winds, clear skies, and the sun’s consistent heating are contributing to the sudden rise in temperatures in various parts of the globe. The lack of precipitation and humidity in the air means no cooling mechanism can occur.

You Might Be Interested In
Main Reason Impact on Weather
Dry northwesterly winds Rapid increase in daytime temperatures
Clear skies Direct sunlight and heat buildup
Low humidity levels Reduced atmospheric cooling
Lack of rainfall Prolonged heatwave conditions
Heatwave circulation Continuous temperature rise

According to health experts, exposure to direct sunlight during the afternoon can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat stroke, particularly for children, the aged, and outdoor workers.

Delhi Among Major Heatwave Hotspots

The temperature in Delhi reached one of the highest marks of the season as it went past 43 degrees Celsius in some places and even more than 44 degrees Celsius in others. Yellow Alert has been declared by IMD as the city continues experiencing heatwave conditions for the next few days.

Delhi Region Temperature Weather Condition
Delhi Safdarjung 43.4°C Extremely hot and dry
Ridge 44.6°C Severe heatwave conditions
Ayanagar 44.4°C Scorching daytime heat
Palam 43.5°C Heatwave-like weather
Najafgarh 43.8°C Intense dry heat
Rohini 43.7°C Hot and uncomfortable weather
Dwarka 43.6°C Severe summer heat
Pitampura 43.3°C Sunny and extremely hot
Punjabi Bagh 43.4°C Dry and harsh weather
Janakpuri 43.2°C Heatwave conditions continue
Karol Bagh 43.1°C Warm and dry atmosphere
Connaught Place 42.7°C Extremely sunny conditions
Lajpat Nagar 42.9°C Intense afternoon heat
Saket 42.9°C Severe daytime temperatures
Mayur Vihar 42.8°C Hot and dry weather
Vasant Kunj 43.0°C Sunny with strong heat
Chanakyapuri 42.8°C Dry and uncomfortable weather
Kalkaji 43.1°C Heatwave-like conditions
Shahdara 43.2°C Harsh summer heat
Narela 43.9°C Severe dry heatwave conditions

Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Noida Region Temperature Weather Condition
Noida Sector 18 43.2°C Extremely hot and sunny
Sector 62 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions
Sector 137 43.1°C Scorching daytime heat
Pari Chowk 42.9°C Dry and uncomfortable weather
Noida Extension 43.4°C Severe heatwave conditions
Sector 75 43.0°C Sunny with strong heat
Sector 93 43.2°C Intense afternoon heat
Botanical Garden 42.8°C Hot and dry weather
Sector 50 43.1°C Harsh summer conditions
Jewar 43.6°C Severe dry heat

Gurgaon Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Gurugram Region Temperature Weather Condition
Gurugram Cyber City 44.1°C Extremely hot and dry
Sohna Road 43.8°C Severe heatwave conditions
Golf Course Road 43.7°C Sunny and scorching weather
Udyog Vihar 43.9°C Intense daytime heat
MG Road 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions
Sector 56 43.4°C Dry and uncomfortable weather
DLF Phase 3 43.6°C Harsh summer heat
Palam Vihar 43.3°C Extremely warm conditions
Sector 29 43.5°C Hot and sunny weather
Manesar 44.2°C Severe dry heatwave

Ghaziabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Ghaziabad Region Temperature Weather Condition
Ghaziabad Indirapuram 43.3°C Extremely hot weather
Vaishali 43.1°C Heatwave conditions continue
Raj Nagar Extension 43.4°C Scorching heat and sunny skies
Kaushambi 42.8°C Harsh afternoon heat
Sahibabad 43.2°C Severe dry heat conditions
Vasundhara 43.0°C Hot and uncomfortable weather
Crossings Republik 43.1°C Dry and sunny conditions
Mohan Nagar 42.9°C Warm and dry atmosphere
Loni 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like weather
Kavi Nagar 43.2°C Intense summer heat

Faridabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Faridabad Region Temperature Weather Condition
Faridabad NIT Area 43.6°C Extremely hot and dry
Ballabgarh 43.4°C Heatwave conditions continue
Sector 15 43.1°C Sunny and scorching weather
Surajkund 42.9°C Intense daytime heat
Greater Faridabad 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like conditions
Old Faridabad 43.2°C Dry and uncomfortable weather
Sector 21C 43.0°C Hot and sunny atmosphere
Neharpar 43.4°C Harsh summer conditions
Greenfield Colony 43.1°C Extremely warm weather
Badkhal 43.3°C Severe dry heat continues

Heatwave Impact Across India

The increasing heat is starting to affect people’s lives in various parts of India. People working outdoors, traveling, delivering items, and selling things on the streets are among those hardest hit by the extreme weather conditions.

Sector Affected Impact
Public Health Increased dehydration and heat-related illness cases
Transport Movement Difficult daytime commuting
Outdoor Workers Higher exposure to heatstroke risks
Schools & Markets Reduced afternoon activity

The officials in several Indian states witnessing the effects of heatwave conditions in various cities have asked the locals to be cautious as the temperature has started rising at an alarming rate in the cities. According to weather experts, one needs to drink plenty of fluids to keep oneself hydrated as exposure to excessive heat can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, nausea, dizziness, and sometimes heat strokes. Apart from drinking plenty of fluids, one should wear cotton clothes, carry water bottles whenever moving out in the sun, and refrain from performing any strenuous activity during afternoon hours. It has also been recommended that people need to pay attention to the warnings provided by weather departments and IMD alerts regarding temperature and weather disturbances, which can be life-threatening for several individuals. In various Indian cities, the authorities along with hospitals have remained on alert owing to the fact that if the temperature continues to rise in the upcoming days, cases of heat illnesses will increase significantly. In addition to taking precautions, people have also been instructed not to leave their pets unattended and refrain from keeping young children locked in parked cars.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert

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India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert
Tags: delhi weatherfaridabad weathergaziabad weatherheatwaveIndia weatherNoida weatherTemperatureweather today

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India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

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India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert
India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert
India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert
India’s Hottest Cities Today (19 May 2026): Delhi, Nagpur, Akola & Vidarbha Reel Under 45°C–48°C Extreme Heatwave Alert

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