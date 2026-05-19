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Home > India News > Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

IMD said the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala by May 26, bringing hope of Rain and relief from extreme heat across North India.

Rain update for North India (image: AI-generated)
Rain update for North India (image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 15:51 IST

People across North India have been facing extreme heat throughout May 2026. Now, the biggest question people are asking is when the rain will finally bring relief. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala around May 26, although the arrival date may vary by four days. The weather department said heavy rain, along with lightning and strong winds, is likely in Kerala and Mahe over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and nearby regions. A low-pressure area has also formed over the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and south Lakshadweep. The IMD has already issued an Orange Alert for two Kerala districts and a Yellow Alert for 10 districts due to the possibility of heavy rain.

Lucknow may have to wait longer as dry heat continues across Uttar Pradesh

People in Lucknow are desperately waiting for rain as temperatures continue to remain uncomfortable. According to the Meteorological Department, western and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain mostly dry between May 19 and May 25. Reports say that strong winds with speeds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching 40 kilometres per hour are also expected. The monsoon is currently expected to arrive in Uttar Pradesh around June 15. While isolated light rain and thundershowers may occur in eastern Uttar Pradesh after May 22, officials said this may not provide major relief from the heat.

Meerut residents likely to face hot days before monsoon clouds arrive in June

As per reports, Meerut is also expected to continue facing hot and dry weather conditions for the next several weeks. The city is likely to receive proper rain only after the monsoon advances deeper into Uttar Pradesh around mid-June. Weather experts say surface winds may offer slight comfort during evenings, but daytime temperatures are expected to remain high. Residents are closely tracking monsoon updates as the heat wave continues to affect daily life across western Uttar Pradesh.

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Delhi-NCR waiting for rain as temperatures remain extremely high

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing intense heat over the past several days, increasing public demand for rain and cooler weather. According to current IMD estimates, the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi around June 25 this year. Until then, dry weather and heat are likely to continue across the national capital region. 

Jaipur and Patna expected to receive monsoon showers at different stages

As per reports, Jaipur is also likely to experience continued heat before monsoon activity begins later in June. While no exact rain date has been announced for Rajasthan’s capital, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually once the southwest monsoon advances northward. In Patna, the monsoon is expected to arrive around June 20. Residents in Bihar are also waiting for rain after rising humidity and heat made outdoor conditions uncomfortable in recent days.

Dehradun may receive earlier weather relief as hills prepare for changing conditions

According to reports, compared to several North Indian cities, Dehradun could see changing weather conditions slightly earlier because of its location near the Himalayan foothills. Rain activity may begin increasing gradually during June as monsoon winds move toward northern states. Weather experts say hill regions could also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds before full monsoon arrival.

Region/State When will monsoon arrive? Situation
Lucknow June 15 Dry weather, heat and strong winds
Meerut Mid-June Hot conditions likely to continue
Delhi-NCR June 25 Severe heat, waiting for Rain
Jaipur Late June High temperatures continuing
Patna June 20 Humid weather, monsoon approaching
Dehradun Early to mid-June Chances of changing weather sooner

Also Read: Schools Closed Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And Telangana Announce Summer Vacations   

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Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast
Tags: delhi-ncrMonsoon indiaRain BiharRain north IndiaRain UP

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Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

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Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast
Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast
Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast
Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

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