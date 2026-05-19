Bengaluru lawyer Nikhil Narendran takes over as President of global technology law association

New Delhi [India], May 19: iTechLaw, the International Technology Law Association, world’s leading associations for technology lawyers, has elected Bengaluru-based lawyer Nikhil Narendran as its President. Narendran assumed office at iTechLaw’s World Technology Law Conference in Chicago. His appointment is significant for South Asian representation in the global technology law community.

Narendran has been associated with iTechLaw for over a decade and has served in several leadership positions within the organization, including as Vice-President, Treasurer, and Secretary.

A Band 1 lawyer in India for technology, media, and telecommunications, Nikhil Narendran is a Partner at Trilegal, where he heads the firm’s Digital Innovation Group. His work focuses on the intersection of technology, law, human lives, and society. He advises clients across the technology sector on complex legal, regulatory, disputes, and policy issues including in relation to data protection, digital rights and artificial intelligence.

Nikhil Narendran has been closely involved in several significant iTechLaw initiatives over the years. He has co-chaired multiple iTechLaw India conferences and was a lead author of the accountability chapter in iTechLaw’s Responsible AI publication, released in Boston in 2019. The publication was among the early multi-jurisdictional efforts to set out principles and practical approaches for the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.



Addressing the World Technology Law Conference in Chicago, Narendran said:

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live and work, and has the potential to disrupt the world order. At no time in history has technology moved so fast, changing much of what we know and understand to be real. Technology lawyers have an important role to play in society, ensuring that the development and deployment of technology remain aligned with human progress. An international organisation like iTechLaw has a key role to play in ensuring that diverse voices from across the globe are adequately represented in the field of technology law.”

As President, Nikhil Narendran is expected to continue iTechLaw’s work in fostering global collaboration among technology lawyers, supporting thought leadership on emerging technologies, and creating platforms for dialogue on the legal and societal implications of innovation.

About iTechLaw

iTechLaw, the International Technology Law Association, is a US-based global association of lawyers and policy professionals focused on technology law. Founded in 1971, it is one of the world’s largest associations dedicated to technology law. The organisation brings together professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge, develop thought leadership, and engage with legal issues arising from technological innovation.

The world to discuss legal developments related to emerging technologies

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