Who Was Yashinder Kaur? 29-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Found Dead Near Canal, Family Alleges Murder Over Rejected Marriage Proposal

Yashinder Kaur Death Case: The Punjabi film industry has woken up to the news of the body of singer Inder Kaur (Yashinder Kaur) being found in the Neelo canal in Punjab days after her alleged abduction in Ludhiana. As per a report, the 29-year-old singer was missing since May 13. She was identified after her body was found on Tuesday morning, about 11 am, by her family. The body has been taken to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, for postmortem and other legal proceedings.

Yashinder Kaur found dead near a canal

The case again came into the spotlight when the singer’s brother, Jotinder Singh, filed a complaint with the police. Sukhwinder Singh, popularly known as Sukha, was a resident of Moga, and he had filed an FIR on May 15 against his associate of the time, Karamjit Singh.

The complaint said Inder Kaur had left her residence on the night of May 13 for some groceries in her Ford Figo vehicle. However, she never returned home. The family tried several times to reach her, but without success, and began looking for her before heading to the police.

Family alleges murder over marriage proposal rejection

In the course of the investigation, the family was allegedly informed by the singer that he knew Sukhwinder Singh, who lived in Bhalur village, Moga district. Jotinder Singh claimed that the accused had wanted to marry his sister, but she had rejected the proposal.

The family says the suspects kidnapped Yashinder Kaur at gunpoint and killed her because of a personal grudge, all stemming from a rejected marriage proposal. ABP also reported that the main suspect ran off to Canada after it all went down, then showed up again in Punjab right before the crime.

Who was Yashinder Kaur?

Yashinder Kaur, also known as Inder Kaur, was a 29-year-old Punjabi singer and makeup artist from Ludhiana. She made a name for herself through her local music gigs and an active social media presence.

When did Yashinder Kaur go missing?

She was kidnapped on May 13 when she went out to get some groceries. According to her relatives, she was taken away at gunpoint by a relative who lived in Canada, and he had been pressuring her to accept his marriage proposals. After six days of her kidnapping, her body was found in the Neelo canal. The murder case has been registered in connection with her kidnapping.

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