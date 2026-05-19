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Home > Middle east > Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18e Dubai price: Check the expected UAE pricing, launch timeline, features, and latest leaks about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 series.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 15:49 IST

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18e Dubai Price (May 19, 2026): The new iPhone 18 range of devices to be launched soon by Apple has already begun generating buzz among smartphone users in Dubai as well as the rest of UAE. The most anticipated models among the fans of the Apple brand are the premium model of the iPhone 18 and the budget model called iPhone 18e. Though it has not been officially confirmed yet by Apple, it is said from different leaks and industry reports that there might be some significant changes made to the upcoming device lineup by Apple which would include changes like camera upgrades, AI-based technology incorporation, increased battery life performance, and other such innovations.

Expected iPhone 18 Pro Price in Dubai

As per the latest news available and technology leaks from UAE, the initial price of iPhone 18 Pro in Dubai is likely to be close to AED 4,699 for the lowest storage capacity model. Storage models with higher storage may even exceed AED 5,000 based on their RAM and storage capacities. With respect to the starting price for the release of the iPhone 18 Pro in Dubai being around AED 4,699, it may translate into about ₹1,06,000 in Indian currency according to exchange rates at the time of launch.

Many experts feel that Apple may attempt to keep the prices near the existing line of iPhones despite the rise in manufacturing cost of the new generation of devices. The latest reports also claim that Apple will concentrate on ‘aggressive pricing’ to remain competitive.

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Rumored features of the iPhone 18 Pro include:

  • Variable aperture camera technology
  • Improved low-light photography
  • Faster A20 Pro chipset
  • AI-powered iOS features
  • Possible under-display Face ID technology
  • New color options like “Dark Cherry” and “Cloud Blue”

Expected iPhone 18e Price in Dubai

The iPhone 18e will likely be Apple’s lower cost model in its next product line. It has been speculated that the phone may be launched after the Pro models; perhaps during the first quarter of 2027 according to Apple’s new release pattern.

Within Dubai, the estimated pricing of the upcoming iPhone 18e is predicted to fall somewhere within the range of AED 2,999 to AED 3,399. The starting price of the iPhone 18e in Dubai ranging from AED 2,999 to AED 3,399 may translate to around ₹68,000 and ₹77,000, respectively, in India.

The iPhone 18e may include:

  • Apple Intelligence support
  • A simplified camera setup
  • A newer A-series processor
  • Improved battery life
  • USB-C connectivity
  • Dynamic Island support on selected variants

Apple may position the 18e as a budget-friendly iPhone for users who want modern features without paying Pro-level prices.

Expected Launch Timeline in UAE

According to the leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max will be released by Apple in September 2026, which follows its trend of releasing its flagships. The iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 will come out later, maybe early next year.

Dubai always happens to be one of the first locations that get the latest iPhones because of high demands for Apple products in the UAE market.

What Buyers in Dubai Can Expect From the iPhone 18 Series

Though the launch of the iPhone 18 range of smartphones has not been officially announced, some leaks have suggested that the new range could include AI-oriented features, advanced camera system features, and high-end design enhancements. The iPhone 18 Pro model would be aimed at premium users in Dubai, whereas the iPhone 18e could attract buyers who want a cheaper model of Apple smartphone with advanced features.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro India Price Revealed? Upgraded Camera, Battery, And Display—Check Specs And Launch Timeline

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details
Tags: apple iphone 18 seriesdubai tech newsiphone 18 launch 2026iphone 18 pro dubai priceiphone 18e uae price

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18e Expected Dubai Price Revealed: AI Features, Camera Upgrades and UAE Launch Details
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