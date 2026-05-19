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Home > Sports News > NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEUFC vs MSC Live Match?

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEUFC vs MSC Live Match?

NorthEast United face Mohammedan in ISL 2026 at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Mohammedan seek their first win before relegation, while NEUFC aim for ninth place. Fans can watch live streaming on Fancode and Sony Sports Network in India.

NorthEast United FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming
NorthEast United FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 16:21 IST

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 season is heading to a close with teams playing their final games. For teams apart from Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, these games do not have much effect on their season. However, for Mohammedan, who has one of the richest histories in Indian football, their final game against NorthEast United will be important for their pride. Having been winless in their 12 games this season, the Bengal-based club would be looking to end the season with at least one win to their name. While a win tonight won’t be enough to stop them from being relegated, it might give the fans back at home something to cheer for before the season ends. 

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC can finish in ninth position if they gain any points today. NEUFC, with three wins and four draws from 12 games are currently placed 10th. A point today will be enough to overtake Inter Kashi, who is placed ninth. Kashi will play East Bengal FC in their final game, who will be looking for a win no matter what to win the ISL title against their arch-rivals. 

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match take place?

The NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 19th May 2026.

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When will the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match start?

The NorthEast United vs Mohammedan Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Tuesday, 19th May.

Where will the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match be played?

The NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match in India?

The NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United Predicted Lineup: Gurmeet Singh (GK); Robin Yadav, Asheer Akthar, Dinesh Singh, Tondonba Singh; Mayakannan, Andy Rodriguez, Macarton; Jithin MS, Jairo Samperio, Parthib Gogoi

Mohammedan Predicted Lineup: Subhajit Bhattacharya (GK), Hira Mondal, Gaurav Bora, Pukhrambam Meitei, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Singh, Lalremsanga Fanai, Mahitosh Roy, Tangva Ragui, Makan Chothe, Fardin Ali Molla

NEUFC vs MSC: NorthEast United Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (NEUFC – Opp)
April 15, 2026 Kerala Blasters FC Away (Kochi) Draw 1 – 1
April 19, 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Home (Guwahati) Loss 0 – 1
April 24, 2026 FC Goa Home (Guwahati) Loss 0 – 2
May 2, 2026 Inter Kashi FC Home (Guwahati) Win 3 – 2
May 10, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Home (Guwahati) Win 4 – 1

 NEUFC vs MSC: Mohammedan Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (MSC – Opp)
April 17, 2026 Odisha FC Away (Bhubaneswar) Draw 1 – 1
April 21, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Away (Chennai) Draw 0 – 0
April 26, 2026 SC Delhi Away (Hyderabad) Draw 2 – 2
May 10, 2026 Kerala Blasters FC Away (Kochi) Loss 1 – 3
May 15, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home (Kolkata) Loss 0 – 4

 Where to buy NorthEast United vs Mohammedan, ISL 2026 tickets?

Fans can buy tickets for NorthEast United vs Mohammedan in ISL 2026 on the District app and website.

Also Read: Neymar’s Emotional Reaction to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Selection Goes Viral | Watch Video

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NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEUFC vs MSC Live Match?
Tags: ISL 2026MohammedanNEUFC vs MSCnortheast unitedNorthEast United FC vs Mohammedan SCNorthEast United vs Mohammedan

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NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEUFC vs MSC Live Match?
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