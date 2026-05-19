RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

RR vs LSG Injury News: Knockouts came early for the Rajasthan Royals as they face do-or-die clashes in their last two league stage games. The Riyan Parag-led side lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals, making their race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs tricky. Ravindra Jadeja missed the crucial game as the Royals struggled with a lack of batting depth in their playing XI. Without Jadeja, the Royals had to use Dasun Shanaka as an impact player in the first innings while batting as they suffered a collapse. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants, languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, wait on the return of Mohsin Khan in the playing XI. Mohsin, in the limited games he has played, has been the top bowler for the Super Giants. Here is a look at the two injured players and whether they will feature at Sawai Maan Singh Stadium or not in the RR vs LSG Injury Report.

RR vs LSG: Will Ravindra Jadeja play today’s IPL 2026 match at Sawai Maan Singh?

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play today’s IPL 2026 match, RR vs LSG, at the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium. He has been a top player for the Rajasthan Royals after being traded to his former team ahead of the season. The Indian all-rounder provides a great balance to the side, proving to be a bankable four-over bowler on tracks that assist the spinners.

Meanwhile, he is a more than useful batter at number eight, allowing the team to play with an extra bowling option thanks to the impact player role. Earlier in the season, these two teams met in the reverse fixture at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, it was Jadeja who proved to be the match-winner for the Royals. He scored 43 runs in 29 balls to push RR to a score of 159, which proved to be enough to register a win by 40 runs.

RR vs LSG: Latest Update On Ravindra Jadeja Injury

Ravindra Jadeja missed the Rajasthan Royals’ last match against the Delhi Capitals. While Riyan Parag at the toss said that the decision to drop the all-rounder was made keeping in mind his workload, it was later revealed that Jadeja was carrying an injury. RR’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, addressing the media ahead of the RR vs LSG match, revealed that Jadeja was carrying a niggle in his knee. The batting coach said that Jadeja should be available for the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

RR vs LSG: Will Mohsin Khan play today for Lucknow Super Giants?

It has been a mixed season for Mohsin Khan in IPL 2206. The left-arm pacer has been the best bowler for his team in the games he has played this season. However, he has played only five games this season. In those games, the 27-year-old has picked up 10 wickets and is the only player to have picked up a five-wicket haul this season. However, there has not been too much clarity on his return. He has been seen practicing with the team and attending games from the dugout. If he is fit to play, LSG would be ready to unleash him in place of Mayank Yadav.

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma; Impact Player: Yash Raj Punja

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav; Impact Player: Mayank Yadav / Mohsin Khan

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