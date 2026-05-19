LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals receive a major boost as Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return for the crucial RR vs LSG IPL 2026 clash. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants await Mohsin Khan’s fitness clearance ahead of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium encounter and predicted playing XIs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohsin Khan in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Ravindra Jadeja and Mohsin Khan in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 15:37 IST

RR vs LSG Injury News: Knockouts came early for the Rajasthan Royals as they face do-or-die clashes in their last two league stage games. The Riyan Parag-led side lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals, making their race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs tricky. Ravindra Jadeja missed the crucial game as the Royals struggled with a lack of batting depth in their playing XI. Without Jadeja, the Royals had to use Dasun Shanaka as an impact player in the first innings while batting as they suffered a collapse. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants, languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, wait on the return of Mohsin Khan in the playing XI. Mohsin, in the limited games he has played, has been the top bowler for the Super Giants. Here is a look at the two injured players and whether they will feature at Sawai Maan Singh Stadium or not in the RR vs LSG Injury Report.

RR vs LSG: Will Ravindra Jadeja play today’s IPL 2026 match at Sawai Maan Singh?

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play today’s IPL 2026 match, RR vs LSG, at the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium. He has been a top player for the Rajasthan Royals after being traded to his former team ahead of the season. The Indian all-rounder provides a great balance to the side, proving to be a bankable four-over bowler on tracks that assist the spinners. 

Meanwhile, he is a more than useful batter at number eight, allowing the team to play with an extra bowling option thanks to the impact player role. Earlier in the season, these two teams met in the reverse fixture at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, it was Jadeja who proved to be the match-winner for the Royals. He scored 43 runs in 29 balls to push RR to a score of 159, which proved to be enough to register a win by 40 runs.

You Might Be Interested In

RR vs LSG: Latest Update On Ravindra Jadeja Injury

Ravindra Jadeja missed the Rajasthan Royals’ last match against the Delhi Capitals. While Riyan Parag at the toss said that the decision to drop the all-rounder was made keeping in mind his workload, it was later revealed that Jadeja was carrying an injury. RR’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, addressing the media ahead of the RR vs LSG match, revealed that Jadeja was carrying a niggle in his knee. The batting coach said that Jadeja should be available for the match against Lucknow Super Giants. 

RR vs LSG: Will Mohsin Khan play today for Lucknow Super Giants?

It has been a mixed season for Mohsin Khan in IPL 2206. The left-arm pacer has been the best bowler for his team in the games he has played this season. However, he has played only five games this season. In those games, the 27-year-old has picked up 10 wickets and is the only player to have picked up a five-wicket haul this season. However, there has not been too much clarity on his return. He has been seen practicing with the team and attending games from the dugout. If he is fit to play, LSG would be ready to unleash him in place of Mayank Yadav.

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma; Impact Player: Yash Raj Punja

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav; Impact Player: Mayank Yadav / Mohsin Khan

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 19 Before RR vs LSG: Heinrich Klaasen Dethrones Sai Sudharsan To Retain Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: IPL 2026LSGLucknow Super GiantsMohsin Khanrajasthan royalsRavindra JadejaRRRR vs LSGRR vs LSG injury news

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know

Ishan Kishan vs CSK: SRH Star Trolls Chennai Super Kings Fans With ‘Whistle’ Celebration After 5-Wicket Victory In IPL 2026— WATCH Viral Video

Neymar’s Emotional Reaction to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Selection Goes Viral | Watch Video

WWE Monday Night RAW (18 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Brock Lesnar Returns To Destroy Oba Femi, Roman Reigns To Face Jacob Fatu In Tribal Combat Challenge

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between CSK vs SRH? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

LATEST NEWS

RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

Virgo Love Horoscope Today (May 19, 2026): Emotional Balance, Honest Communication and Stronger Romantic Bonds

Tamil Nadu Fuel Prices Today (19 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem & Tirunelveli, Check New Rates

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

BC Khanduri Dies At 91: Former Uttarakhand CM, Ex-Union Minister And BJP Veteran Passes Away

Bulandshahr BJP Leader Faces Outrage After Offering Rs 1 Crore For ‘Beheading’ TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Over ‘Shiva Slur’

BC Khanduri Dies At 91: Former Uttarakhand CM, Ex-Union Minister And BJP Veteran Passes Away

Noida Dowry Death Case: Chilling Autopsy Report Reveals Ruptured Spleen, Blood Clots In Brain

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result 2026 Declared Online at mscepune.in; Check Merit List And Scorecard Details

RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs
RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs
RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs
RR vs LSG Injury News: Will Ravindra Jadeja Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Latest Fitness Update On Mohsin Khan | Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS