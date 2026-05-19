Bhojpuri Buzz: Khesari Lal Yadav’s 3-Minute 19-Second Video Takes Over YouTube, Beats Pawan Singh To Claim No. 1 Spot

The box-office-to-YouTube rivalry between Bhojpuri trending star Khesari Lal Yadav and power star Pawan Singh is no secret to anyone. Whenever either of them releases a new song, it creates a storm of views on the internet. But this time, Khesari has come up with a track that has not only remained at the top for the past two weeks, but has also shattered Pawan Singh’s old records. So let’s find out which song of the trending star is making waves.

Khesari Lal’s song creating a storm on YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav released his new song “Kamar Me Dagi” on March 31, 2026. The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav along with Shilpi Raj, and features actress Sona Dey alongside Khesari, adding a sizzling touch of chemistry to the video.

This 3-minute-19-second song is currently taking YouTube by storm. Thanks to its explosive performance, the video has even surpassed power star Pawan Singh and grabbed the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s trending chart.

Why is the song trending?

The song showcases strong chemistry and romance between Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Sona Dey, which is one of the biggest reasons behind its popularity. In a very short time, the track crossed millions of views on YouTube and has also become highly popular for reels and short videos. Audiences are loving the song so much that it has been holding onto the No. 1 position for a long time.

How many views did the song get in one and a half months?

The song has remained in the high-played charts continuously for 7 weeks. “Kamar Me Dagi” is currently ranked 15th among top music videos overall and is the top Bhojpuri-language music video on the chart.

As for views, the song has collected more than 46 million views in just one and a half months, and the numbers continue to rise rapidly.