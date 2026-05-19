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Home > Business News > Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

Markets ended mixed as IT led gains while financials dragged benchmarks lower; broader markets outperformed, but profit-booking and high oil prices kept sentiment cautious despite geopolitical relief.

Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today
Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 16:18 IST

Top Gainer And Top Losers In Stock Market today: Despite being hopeful at the start of the day, Dalal Street conspired against us. With a quick early bounce backed by geopolitical relief-hit headlines, everything fell into a late-session pullback. We had a characteristically last-hour fade that brought in enthusiasm and profit-booking. Despite the market’s broader structure staying relatively intact, there was plenty of heavyweight pressure to pull the benchmarks into the red. In today’s tug-of-war, IT was the clear winner, extending the run and staying in the green alongside realty and a few midcaps. For the losers, it was the financials. Private banks along with a few selected FMCG and metal names suffered a barrage of selling as the rotation shifted from defensives earlier to higher-beta targets. So relief rally or profit-booking or just tiredness? Not really. The answer is never at the end of the day on Dalal Street- somewhere in between.

Stock Market Broader Market Performance

Index Change
Nifty Midcap 100 +0.91%
Nifty Smallcap +1.17%

Sectoral Performance In Stock Market Today

Category Sector Performance
Top Gainers Nifty IT +3.18% (3rd straight session of gains)
Top Gainers Nifty Realty +1.36%
Top Gainers Nifty Media +1.15%
Top Losers Nifty Private Bank -0.81%
Top Losers Nifty FMCG -0.13%
Top Losers Nifty Metal -0.09%

Stock-Specific Action (Gainers)

Stock Move
Angel One +8%
Triveni Turbine +6.9%
Tata Technologies +6.2%
Tejas Networks +6% (rebound after 3-day fall)
IDBI Bank +6%
Ola Electric +4.72%
Vodafone Idea +5%
Infosys +4%+
Coforge +4%+

Tech Stocks Lead Broad-Based Buying; Select New-Age and Metal Stocks Also Gain Momentum

  • Mphasis: +2% to +4%
  • HCL Technologies: +2% to +4%
  • Tech Mahindra: +2% to +4%
  • Oracle Financial Services Software: +2% to +4%
  • Persistent Systems: +2% to +4%
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): +2% to +4%
  • Lenskart Solutions: +3%+
  • PB Fintech: +3%+
  • Steel Authority of India (SAIL): +3.3%
  • Vedanta: +3.3%

Geopolitical Relief Eases Pressure, But Oil Above $110 and Profit-Booking Keep Markets on Edge

Markets gave themselves a united cheer when the news came that US President Donald Trump had called off planned strikes on Iran after Gulf states made diplomatic pleas hoping to bring any conflict to a quick and friendly end. A potential nuclear deal in the works added its own touch of diffused optimism. But Dalal Street wasn’t ready for it. Crude oil prices may have dipped on the headlines, but Brent was unshakably beaded around $110 a barrel, more than 50% above pre-conflict days. So, yes, there was relief, but not what traders needed.

At home, IT stocks were on the pulse and were the backbone of the rally, but profits in financials and the rest were booked late in the session, so the benchmarks did not go all kachawar. So the classic tug-of-war session came into play where headlines tried to cheer up, oil remained the devil’s advocate, and the market stayed confused, but never boring.

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Also Read: Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

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Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session
Tags: Dalal Street todayindian stock market newsNifty IT rallyNifty performanceSensex updatestock market todaytop gainers and losers

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Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session
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