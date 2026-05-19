Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

Top Gainer And Top Losers In Stock Market today: Despite being hopeful at the start of the day, Dalal Street conspired against us. With a quick early bounce backed by geopolitical relief-hit headlines, everything fell into a late-session pullback. We had a characteristically last-hour fade that brought in enthusiasm and profit-booking. Despite the market’s broader structure staying relatively intact, there was plenty of heavyweight pressure to pull the benchmarks into the red. In today’s tug-of-war, IT was the clear winner, extending the run and staying in the green alongside realty and a few midcaps. For the losers, it was the financials. Private banks along with a few selected FMCG and metal names suffered a barrage of selling as the rotation shifted from defensives earlier to higher-beta targets. So relief rally or profit-booking or just tiredness? Not really. The answer is never at the end of the day on Dalal Street- somewhere in between.
Geopolitical Relief Eases Pressure, But Oil Above $110 and Profit-Booking Keep Markets on Edge
Markets gave themselves a united cheer when the news came that US President Donald Trump had called off planned strikes on Iran after Gulf states made diplomatic pleas hoping to bring any conflict to a quick and friendly end. A potential nuclear deal in the works added its own touch of diffused optimism. But Dalal Street wasn’t ready for it. Crude oil prices may have dipped on the headlines, but Brent was unshakably beaded around $110 a barrel, more than 50% above pre-conflict days. So, yes, there was relief, but not what traders needed.
At home, IT stocks were on the pulse and were the backbone of the rally, but profits in financials and the rest were booked late in the session, so the benchmarks did not go all kachawar. So the classic tug-of-war session came into play where headlines tried to cheer up, oil remained the devil’s advocate, and the market stayed confused, but never boring.
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