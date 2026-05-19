Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

Geopolitical Relief Eases Pressure, But Oil Above $110 and Profit-Booking Keep Markets on Edge

Markets gave themselves a united cheer when the news came that US President Donald Trump had called off planned strikes on Iran after Gulf states made diplomatic pleas hoping to bring any conflict to a quick and friendly end. A potential nuclear deal in the works added its own touch of diffused optimism. But Dalal Street wasn’t ready for it. Crude oil prices may have dipped on the headlines, but Brent was unshakably beaded around $110 a barrel, more than 50% above pre-conflict days. So, yes, there was relief, but not what traders needed.

At home, IT stocks were on the pulse and were the backbone of the rally, but profits in financials and the rest were booked late in the session, so the benchmarks did not go all kachawar. So the classic tug-of-war session came into play where headlines tried to cheer up, oil remained the devil’s advocate, and the market stayed confused, but never boring.

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